Paula Abdul, 57, Flaunts Body In Daring Costumes At ‘Forever Your Girl’ Vegas Residency Grand Opening

At 57-years-old, singer Paula Abdul revealed that she’s still got it. The singer took to Instagram to share clips of the grand opening of her Las Vegas residency, “Paul Abdul: Forever Your Girl,” with her followers on the popular social media platform.

In her latest share, the former American Idol judge shared a clip of herself wearing a figure-baring costume with sequins and red feathers as some of her backup dancers carried her while she sang. Abdul also sported red high tops to match the outfit, and her highlighted brunette locks were pulled back in a high half ponytail with generous fringe hanging over her forehead and framing her face.

The singer was all smiles as she enjoyed the grand opening performance of her residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The show runs through January 4, 2020.

People reported that the “Straight Up” singer also recounted her 1992 plane crash for the audience in Vegas. The accident left her partially paralyzed, and the injuries impacted Abdul’s mental state. In seven years out of the spotlight, the star underwent 15 surgeries, and eventually, she was able to move and dance again. “The Opposites Attract” singer also reunited with MC Skat Kat for the new show, The Inquisitr previously reported.

Abdul thanked everyone for a fantastic opening in her caption, and she looked forward to her upcoming performance. Her fans appreciated the post, with nearly 5,000 hitting the “like” button to show their support. Plus, dozens also left positive comments praising the “The Way That You Love Me” singer’s performance.

“Kill it, Paula. I hope to get the opportunity to meet you again‼️” gushed one happy follower.

“Congratulations, P, you absolutely deserve it all, and I’m so so proud of you, honey,” wrote another.

“Paula, thank you for choosing my brother George to come on stage with you last night. You will always be our forever your girl. We love you,” replied another happy fan.

“You are a TIMELESS, classy gem. Vegas is lucky to have you,” a fourth follower wrote on the post.

The share wasn’t Abdul’s only post about her opening night. She also shared a cool video of a number where she congratulated her cast and crew on an incredible performance for their first night in Vegas.

In her Instagram story, Abdul shared several clips of her various songs in the set at her show. She also shared a screenshot of her Billboard review, thanking the publication.

In a video thank you, the singer thanked David Cooley, Founder and CEO of The Abbey Food & Bar, for a gorgeous bouquet he sent to congratulate her. She also thanked him for showing up to support her on her first night.