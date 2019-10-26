Jane Fonda Accepted A BAFTA Award While Cops Arrested Her At Climate Change Protest

Jane Fonda showed just how committed she is to protesting climate change on Friday when she accepted a prestigious award whilst she was being arrested at a demonstration on Capitol Hill.

Fonda was due to receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for excellence in film from BAFTA Los Angeles, the US-based arm of the British Academy Of Film And Television Arts. But she couldn’t attend the ceremony because of the protest so she sent a video message instead.

“BAFTA thank you,” she shouted above the din of the protest, as the Capitol Police slapped cuffs on her. “Thank you for the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award For Excellence In Film. Thank you! I’m sorry I’m not there. I’m very honored.”

As Glamor Magazine reports, this is the third time in as many weeks that the Grace and Frankie actress has been arrested at a protest. This time she brought along The Good Place actor Ted Danson and he was placed in handcuffs as well. According to the article, they were arrested for “unlawful demonstration” with over 30 other people.

The protests were organized by the actress who said that she started them thanks to inspiration from teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. As The Inquisitr reported, Thunberg has been inspiring protest action among young people around the world. In August, she traveled across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-carbon emissions sailboat to advocate for greener fuels.

Folks, @Janefonda accepted the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award WHILE BEING ARRESTED. #Britannias pic.twitter.com/LDbZKTZWrs — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) October 26, 2019

“I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” Fonda wrote on her website. “I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore—and even worse—empower—the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this.”

Fonda has a storied history of standing up for what she believes in and this isn’t the first time she has gotten in trouble for it. She protested the Vietnam War and famously went visited the wartorn country and was photographed on an anti-aircraft gun manned by the Vietcong. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the photo had a negative impact on the actress’s career and earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane.”

Loading...

Jane has said that she’s still confronted by US Vietnam war veterans for it.

“The image of Jane Fonda, Barbarella, Henry Fonda’s daughter, sitting on an enemy aircraft gun was a betrayal,” she said in a 60 Minutes interview, “the largest lapse of judgment I can imagine.”