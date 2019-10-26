‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writers Want To See Two Villains In The MCU Sometime

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are the genius writers not just behind Avengers: Endgame, but the Captain America trilogy as well as Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Infinity War. With some of the most successful movies in history under their belt, it’s likely the powers that be at Marvel Studios will be using their talents again in the near future. If this turns out to be the case, there are two Marvel villains that the writers would like to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.

The pair caught up with CinemaBlend recently and dished on which classic Marvel baddies they’d be interested in seeing.

“I always go back to the guy I always want to see on screen, which is M.O.D.O.K. Also, part of me… it’s hard to say if he was officially destroyed, I wouldn’t mind seeing a third incarnation of Zola. Now in a robotic body. We got him from human to face on screen, I’d like him to get mobile now. I can’t say that’s going to happen, but it’d be fun,” Markus noted.

Fans of the MCU remember Zola from Captain America: The First Avenger as a human and Captain America: The Winter Soldier as a digital mastermind who basically lived in a computer bank. If Zola returned for a third time, it could be much like Ultron’s form in the second Avengers flick. While it might be fun for Markus and McFeely to imagine a reappearance, it may not be a villain MCU fans are interested in seeing again.

M.O.D.O.K., on the other hand, would be a whole new bad guy like MCU fans have never seen. The grotesque villain’s name is an acronym for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. M.O.D.O.K. was previously known as George Tarleton when he was just a human scientist who worked for a terrorist organization. Eventually, as with many bad guys in comics, Tarleton was given superhuman powers via an experiment. This experiment disfigured his head, making him look like an overstuffed Ewok that floats.

M.O.D.O.K. has mostly come into contact with Captain America and the Hulk in the comics, so if he makes it to the big screen he’ll likely have to be connected some other way. The floating villain has also battled with Namor and Doctor Doom, two characters Marvel Comics fans have been praying show up in the MCU sometime soon. Doctor Doom is likely to make an appearance first since Disney now owns the Fantastic Four, he will likely play a major role somewhere in the next five years.

The writing duo has even mentioned Thanos coming back somewhere in the future so anything can happen.