Kelly McCreary’s Sister Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast For Upcoming Episode

Kelly McCreary joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in 2014 as Dr. Maggie Pierce, half-sister of Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, and daughter of Richard Webber, played by James Pickens, Jr. And in an upcoming episode, Kelly’s Maggie will be meeting another family member, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The ABC medical drama will be welcoming several members of Richard Webber’s family, including a cousin named Sabrina, who will be played by Kelly’s real-life sister, Crystal McCreary. The episode is set to air on November 7, but Kelly recently took to Instagram to share the news with fans and followers.

Kelly said while some may know her sister as “a writer, a speaker, an educator, and a leader in the wellness and mindfulness community,” not many people know that Crystal is also an actor. Kelly said both women have been walking their “artistic paths separately for a long time, and we finally had an opportunity to work and play together for the very first time on an upcoming episode of [Grey’s Anatomy]!!”

“Episode 1607, ‘Papa Don’t Preach,’ is so incredibly special to me, and it was a dream come true for both me and Crystal,” she continued, before ending the caption with a promise to share more behind-the-scenes clips and photos.

But before fans of the series get to enjoy the sister-sister screen time, they’ll have to sit through next week’s Halloween hour on October 31.

During the upcoming spooktastic episode, Meredith ends up being sent to jail after failing to show up for her community service hours and based on the episode’s promotional teaser, it doesn’t look too good for the mother-of-three.

The clip begins with Meredith being jolted awake by her creepy cellmate, played by Shameless actress Isidora Goreshter. Later, Meredith tries to appeal to a passing guard by mentioning the fact that she’s concerned about her kids and not being able to prepare their costumes for the festive event. The guard isn’t swayed and ends up making fun of the beloved doctor.

There was no sign of Maggie in the promo but last time viewers saw the young doctor, she was worried about not being able to find love again after her breakup with fellow doctor, Dr. Jackson Avery, played by Jesse Williams.

Speaking of Jackson, he’s officially in a relationship with firefighter Victoria “Vic” Hughes, played by Barrett Doss, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC