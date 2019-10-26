Sommer Ray Sits On A Doormat In Sexy Pose While Spreading Her Legs & Showing Her Naked Breast

Sommer Ray picked a unique pose so she could be photographed in an unexpected spot for her Friday upload.

While last week she was rocking a neon NSFW swimsuit with major cutouts in all the right places, on October 25, the social media star took to Instagram while wearing a strange version of a business suit. She didn’t wear anything underneath the jacket, putting one of her breasts almost fully on show, and she wore the matching trousers after seemingly cutting off the bottoms and leaving the edges of the pants unhemmed and raw with a number of threads hanging loose.

She rocked white sneakers and small earrings to complete her look.

While dressed in this offbeat way, Sommer looked sexy as she sat on a doormat with her legs spread apart and her hands between her legs. One of her knees was bent while the other leg was stretched out slightly to her side as she rested against a door. Her long hair was worn in its signature style as all her luxurious locks were flipped over to one side and then streamed down the front of her, nearly hitting her naked breast.

Sommer’s face rocked a moderate amount of makeup. Her brows had been darkened and groomed, her eyelids sported a bit of shadow, her cheeks enjoyed a bit of blush, and her pout had been swiped with a peachy lipstick.

The 23-year-old star’s 22.9 million followers and fans were treated to this unconventional Instagram post, with more than 345,000 admirers liking the share within seven hours of it being uploaded. Meanwhile, more than 1,200 folks wrote on Sommer’s most recent social media picture.

The sentiments from among the comments were mixed.

“If u were sitting at my front door I’d go back to church,” promised one Instagram user.

“I don’t want to be mean but u look kind of ‘older’ in this picture loll,” stated another follower.

“If I opened my front door to a package like that, that would cover Christmas for the rest of my life,” said a third admirer.

Loading...

“Can I be you for a day?” asked yet another fan.

Sommer enjoys plenty of attention on Instagram, while this fitness model’s most popular posts “show her during her workouts,” states her bio on IMDb.

The source also offers more personal information about Sommer. For instance, IMDb notes that “her boyfriend is Max Ehrich” and that “she posted a tribute photo to her father, a competitive body-builder, to her Instagram account on June 2015.”

To stay updated on Sommer Ray, follow the model on her Instagram account.