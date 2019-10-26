Chris Wallace Says Republicans ‘Are Having Trouble With The Facts’ In Impeachment Inquiry

On Friday, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace discussed Republican concerns about the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Mediaite reports.

The host appeared on America’s Newsroom to weigh in on allegations raised by GOP lawmakers and White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway. Conway and Republicans in Congress claim that the process is lacking transparency, demanding that House Democrats hold public hearings.

According to Wallace, Republicans are complaining about “process” because the facts are simply not on their side.

“My feeling is that if you are having trouble with the facts, you argue process. That’s what Republicans are doing right now,” he said.

The anchor explained that House Democrats have gotten “very damaging information” on Trump from high-ranking officials such as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor, and former National Security Council on Ukraine adviser Fiona Hill.

The information, according to Wallace, seemingly shows that there was a quid pro quo agreement between Trump and the Ukrainian government, which would mean that the president has committed impeachable offenses.

Acknowledging that Republicans can make an argument about transparency and due process, Wallace pointed out that GOP lawmakers held private hearings during 2012 Benghazi attack investigation.

“In the Benghazi investigation there were private hearings and then there were public hearings. That’s what’s going to happen here,” he said.

Wallace predicted that Republican complaints about formalities will not matter once televised hearings begin. According to the anchor, once witnesses in the probe testify before Congress, the American public will not be concerned with the alleged lack of transparency and due process.

“I just think that in the end after we have these little must-see TV hearings with these key witnesses in public in November, I’m not sure people are going to care a lot about what the process was in October,” the Fox News host said.

Trump says that if "anything ever happened" regarding the impeachment inquiry, the U.S. would experience a "recession-depression"

According to Democrats in the House of Representatives, Trump had a quid pro quo agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The commander-in-chief threatened to cut military aid to Ukraine unless the country’s authorities investigated former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, they claim.

Biden is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the Biden family in order to damage the Democratic front-runner’s campaign, according to pro-impeachment Democrats in the House.

Both Trump and Biden have denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Trump claims that his only goal was to investigate corruption, and Biden argues that the president is only targeting him because he sees him as a threat.