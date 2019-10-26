’90 Day Fiancé’: Darcey Silva And Tom Brooks Deal With Cheating Suspicions

The October 20 episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days ended with Darcey Silva finally receiving confirmation that her British boyfriend, Tom Brooks, was in love with her and that he was interested in moving forward with their relationship. However, it seems the couple is having a hard time finding their happily ever after, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Darcey and Tom met online and became fast friends. During that same time, Darcey connected with another man, Jesse Meester, with whom she appeared on the first and second seasons of Before the 90 Days. Darcey and Jesse went their separate ways after realizing they both wanted different things out of the relationship.

The mother-of-two later revealed that Jesse had become controlling and she found their interactions to be toxic. After her breakup with Jesse, Darcey found comfort in her online friendship with Tom, which later blossomed into romance.

During the third season of Before the 90 Days, Darcey traveled to London to meet the man who helped her heal. After a few hiccups, the couple made their relationship official and Tom offered Darcey a key to his home. Darcey expressed a bit of disappointment over not being proposed to during the trip, but ultimately decided to continue the long-distance relationship until now.

A source close to the pair told Hollywood Life that the couple is currently struggling to keep their relationship going. The source said the relationship is so unstable that the show’s producers have been rushing to document the couple for an upcoming season before they decide to call it quits.

“Darcey suspects that Tom has been cheating on her this entire season and it’s still an issue in their relationship. She thinks he’s has had multiple girlfriends on the side the entire time. Countless girls message her on Instagram telling her that Tom is cheating with them,” the source said.

“Everyone around Darcey thinks Tom is a fraud. They think he wants to appear as this rich, jet setting man but he’s really not like that at all. Darcey on the other hand really loves him and wants to make it work.”

The source also commented on the couple’s trip to Albania, where they met up with Darcey’s sister, Stacey Silva, and her boyfriend, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. During the trip, it appeared that the Silva twins were having a hard time getting along, but according to the source, the drama stemmed from Darcey being upset about Tom’s cheating.

Tom’s sister also warned Darcey that her brother wasn’t a “kept man” and that it was unlikely that he would be ready to settle down with her. During the October 27 episode, Darcey has returned to America and is trying to keep her relationship going, but Tom seems a bit annoyed. The British man is seen reprimanding his girlfriend for sending him too many messages since she’s been away.

Fans of the pair can watch the rest of their story unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on Sundays on TLC.