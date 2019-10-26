‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Mother Accused Of Using Racial Slur At Fashion Event

The October 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County centered around Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s daughter’s fashion show. What seemed to be a peaceful night erupted into major drama when cameras ran up to an incident involving the newcomer’s mother, Dr. Deb, and a man who was working at the event. The beginning of the pair’s altercation was not caught on camera, but the fallout was.

All About The Tea spoke to the man in question, who was identified as Christopher Keyes, an official spokesperson for Orange County Fashion Week. Keyes clarified that he was not security personnel as Bravo had labeled him on the show, and claimed he was trying to tell Dr. Deb she was in a restricted area of the boat and tapped her on the shoulder to tell her to leave the area. Dr. Deb claims Keyes grabbed her, which he denies.

“I tapped on her shoulder…attempting to get her to listen [to security’s repeated request] as the prompts were to keep people safe and keep things orderly. She didn’t like it and made a huge deal out of it,” Keyes recounted.

After his own situation with Dr. Deb fizzled, Keyes found himself back in the drama when Windham-Burke, her mother, and Kelly Dodd were now arguing with OC Fashion Week co-host Kathy Marino. At this point, Keyes claims Dr. Deb began berating him again about grabbing her.

“Walking away, I hear a racial slur. She called me a n*gger,” he continued. “But according to her, I’m just saying that for attention.”

Dr. Deb has denied using the racial slur, and All About the Tea was later informed by Bravo that she did not use the word. According to the production source, Dr. Deb was mic’ed the whole time she was at the fashion show, and after reviewing all of her audio from that night, Bravo confirmed she did not use the word.

Windham-Burke is having her own issues with her mother at this time, as the RHOC star noted on Watch What Happens Live that she and her mother were working through things. A caller on the show mentioned that she and her mother had unfollowed one another on Instagram, but not many more details were given about their personal issues. The pair have had several awkward conversations on RHOC this season, proving their relationship has a lot of tension which has built up over decades.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.