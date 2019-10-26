Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Traci Connects The Dots

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 28, bring stunning, life-changing news for Traci and Jack that could affect their whole family’s future. Plus, Nick seriously considers throwing his hat into the ring for city council, especially after talking to Chelsea.

Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) get a reminder of why it’s a bad idea to dig into the past, according to SheKnows Soaps. The Abbotts have a visitor, Dina’s (Marla Adams) old friend, Doris (Mary-Margaret Lewis). They ask Doris details of Dina’s relationship with Stuart Brooks.

The Inquisitr previously reported that initially, Doris doesn’t want to say much. However, once she realizes how desperately Dina’s kids want to know details that she can’t give them due to her illness, Doris changes her mind and opens up to Jack and Traci.

Based on details that Doris gives them, Traci connects the dots and realizes that Dina went to Europe for a year after high school, where she had a baby. Later, Traci and Jack look through Dina’s things, and they end up finding an adoption record for a boy named Eric Vanderway, and they realize they have a half brother out there. What they may not realize at this point is that Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) last name is also Vanderway. It seems like Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo might have more than friendship between them.

A Genoa City resident interacts with a public servant. Nick (Joshua Morrow) runs into Councilwoman Tammy (Gillian White), and she pushes him to run for the recently vacated seat on the Genoa City city council. However, Nick isn’t so sure he’s ready to have every aspect of his life scrutinized in order to get into politics. Nick remembers his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and her foray into politics, and he’s not sure that is the life for him.

However, Nick also really enjoyed helping people with A New Hope, and he sees the possibility to do more good things if he becomes part of the council. However, it’s Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) who pushes Nick to reconsider his decision not to run. She thinks that doing more to help Genoa City be the best city it can be is a perfect fit for Nick. Even though Chelsea is laundering her late husband’s money, she doesn’t seem to worry about the scrutiny she might face if Nick decides the life of a public servant is one that he wants.