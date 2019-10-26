Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Argued About Daughter North Wearing Makeup

The rapper isn't comfortable with his 6-year-old daughter wearing makeup.

Kim Kardashian is known for her dramatic makeup and fashion looks and has starred on countless magazine covers. Thus, it’s not surprising that her now 6-year-old daughter North, whom she shares with Kanye West, also wants to experiment with makeup. Kardashian was fine with North wearing beauty products and has even photographed her wearing bold orange eyeliner or a red lip from time to time. Nevertheless, Kanye isn’t comfortable with his daughter wearing makeup at such a young age and has put a stop to it, according to Today.

In a recent interview, Kardashian revealed that her daughter has been trying to get her hands on some makeup like her mother, but that West feels she is too young. She claims this topic has been the source of many fights in their household lately. Eventually, Kardashian was convinced that a 6-year-old doesn’t really need makeup and that North will have to wait at least until she’s a teenager, she explained.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager. It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it is what’s best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age.”

It’s very common for Kardashian to receive unsolicited parenting critiques online whenever she shares photos of her children. She’s often been criticized for allowing North to wear outfits that others have deemed inappropriate for her age. She was also condemned for sharing a photo in which North was wearing hoop earrings.

While North may not be getting any new products any time soon, Kardashian has kept very busy with her own makeup line, KKW Beauty. Most recently, she introduced the products to Ulta Beauty stores.

In addition to North, she and West also share 3-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago and 5-month-old Psalm. Kardashian gave birth to her first two children but opted to have the last two via surrogacy due to health complications.

Earlier this month, Kardashian and her four children were baptized in Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral. As The Inquisitr previously reported, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — also came along for the spiritual journey. The Kardashian family has Armenian roots coming from the paternal side.