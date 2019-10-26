Jordyn Woods Drives Fans Wild In Dangerously High-Cut Bodysuit On Instagram

Jordyn Woods likely set several hearts aflutter Friday night when she posted a series of photos of herself rocking a camo-print bodysuit and nothing else. In the photos, Jordyn is wearing her hair half-cornrowed while the rest of it is loose and tumbling past her shoulders. She has on a full face of makeup, opting for a smokey eye look and matte brown lipstick. In each photo, her pose accentuates her enviable hip to waist ratio, a fact that likely compelled a lot of her fans to stop scrolling and pay attention to the post.

The photo accumulated close to 250,000 likes and over 3,000 comments within the first 40 minutes after it was posted.

In the comments, fans raved over the post.

“OMG YOU LOOK STUNNING!!,” one fan wrote.

“You didn’t have to do us like this Jordyn,” another added.

“Amazing,” a third commented.

“My Self Esteem just went in the TOILET, thanks Jordyn! Lol” a fourth commenter remarked.

This is hardly the first time that the former Kardashian insider has dropped jaws by showing off her curves on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently showed off her curvy posterior in an black leggings as she promoted her new line of resistance bands for B_ND store, a company that specializes in selling workout equipment. The post currently has more than 200,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments.

Jordyn has been sharing her fitness journey with fans of late and based on her posts, it looks like she’s happy with the results that she’s achieved so far.

On Friday, she posted a video in which she raised her t-shirt to show that her abdominal area and specifically her obliques were becoming a lot more defined.

While she got lots of praise for the video in the comments, one person said that the only reason that she’s able to stick to her workout goals is that she doesn’t have a real career and “real priorities.” Even though the comment seemed malicious, Jordyn chose to be encouraging with her reply.

“I am a real busy person and have real priorities,” she wrote. “You don’t have to go to the gym. There’s workouts you can do at home before you go to sleep. I used to make excuses too.”

There was lots of speculation that Jordyn’s career in the spotlight would be undermined because of the cheating scandal she was embroiled in earlier this year. But it appears that Jordyn’s star power has blossomed since then. She has worked on multiple business collaborations this year. In June she launched her second collaboration with fast-fashion retailer BooHoo. More recently, she announced a brand partnership with Easilocks hair extensions as well.

She also appeared on the most recent season of Hip Hop Squares, a game show which aired on VH1

So it’s clear that Jordyn is booked and busy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.