Lindsey Pelas’ Nudes Reportedly Leaked On Instagram By Same People Who Posted Nudes Of Demi Lovato

Lindsey Pelas was reportedly a victim of hacking, as nudes were leaked on her Instagram account on Thursday night. And according to Perez Hilton, the group that was behind Lindsey’s nudes were also the same ones that took responsibility for Demi Lovato’s recent hack. The singer’s nudes were leaked on Snapchat.

It turns out that Lindsey’s fans had her back, and enough people reported the images so that they were taken down within the hour. But the hackers weren’t done just then, as they apparently also hacked into her Snapchat and Twitter. The hackers even posted a tweet that threatened the White House.

“im gonna bomb the white house @ 1600 pennsylvania ave washington,” it read.

The hackers, who call themselves the “Chuckle Squad,” is also believed to have hacked into Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey’s, account.

Since the drama, Lindsey has yet to share any new Instagram posts or to comment on the hack. Considering that the leaked images were taken down quickly, many of her fans are likely unaware of the invasion of privacy.

With that being said, the model shared a series of Instagram stories. They were all reposts of friends’ updates, and the first one was a selfie of Lindsey alongside her friend. The second photo revealed that the model attended the grand opening of Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida.

The model was seen posing for he paparazzi from far away. A third video showed Lindsey in a glittering, low-cut silver dress alongside her male friend. She wore her hair down in a heavy left part.

Strangely enough, the model’s bio still appears to have the hacker’s fingerprints all over it. It reads, “chuckling” below her name, along with a Discord link. It’s hard to know why the bio and link hasn’t been changed yet, but hopefully the model has managed to secure her social media accounts.

At the least, the threatening tweet on her Twitter page is deleted. Her newest messages were posted 22 hours to a day ago, and they’re all light-hearted.

“Boring people don’t get Halloween costumes made of them,” declared Lindsey.

Fans had different comments for the model based on this tweet.

“The ‘B’ word is a rowdy word…,” noted a follower.

Loading...

“Is there Lindsey Pelas Halloween costume? I might enjoy that one a bit too much,” joked a fan.

“What are you going to dress up as!?” wondered an admirer.

And with Halloween around the corner, fans can hope for more updates from Lindsey with her costumes.