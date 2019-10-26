Republican Kevin McCarthy Predicts Huge GOP Win In 2020: ‘If I Was The Democrats, I’d Be Worried’

McCarthy predicts not only that President Donald Trump will win re-election, but that Republicans will win back the House of Representatives.

As President Donald Trump continues to defend his reputation and standing in the White House amid a heated, Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into his dealings with the president of Ukraine, some experts have expressed concerns over how the Republican party will fare in the 2020 election.

But according to the Washington Examiner, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has a much different train of thought, recently predicting that not only will Trump be re-elected, but that the GOP will retake the House of Representatives, which was lost by the party in the 2018 mid-term elections.

“If I was the Democrats, I’d be worried,” McCarthy said during an interview at Friday’s Sea Island Summit, which was hosted by the Washington Examiner. McCarthy doubled down on his confidence when he was asked if Republicans could take the House back in 2020.

“Yes, because President Trump’s going to get reelected,” he replied.

Winning back the House would require GOP lawmakers to flip 19 net seats from Democratic districts to once again call the House of Representatives their own.

The lawmaker explained his theory that he believes 13 “ruby red” districts — districts who voted for Trump in 2016 but flipped to Democrats in 2018 — would make up the core of the new Republican party. He also wrote off the growing number of retiring GOP lawmakers and implied that Trump’s popularity with the party would propel Republicans to victory all around.

McCarthy is also making an effort to recruit female candidates for a number of the 55 districts he believes are in play for 2020, basing the idea off the fact that the four female Democratic members of The Squad have inspired female Republican voters to have a voice to compete with the messages from the popular progressive group.

“There’s another thing these four new socialist Democrat women have done — the squad. They have empowered and have people, women, who have differences of opinion with them, decide that they need to have a voice,” McCarthy said.

Interestingly, McCarthy urged his Republican colleagues to take the highly-controversial climate change subject seriously, as he pointed out that young voters care about the issue and GOP candidates could lose part of the youth vote if they don’t appear to take the issue seriously as well.

He even revealed that House GOP members are planning on presenting several bills based on conservative ideology that would address various climate change issues.

McCarthy’s predictions for Trump echo those of a recent report of a Moody’s prediction model — which has been right every election except one — that revealed Trump would win 2020 in a landslide, according to The Inquisitr. It predicted that Trump will garner a staggering 351 electoral votes in the 2020 election.