Facebook Refuses To Name Prominent Leftists Mark Zuckerberg Purportedly Met, Says Report

As The Inquisitr reported, Mark Zuckerberg recently held secret meetings with conservative pundits, which was allegedly to “appease” Donald Trump, who threatened to sue Facebook and Google earlier this year. Zuckerberg is reportedly worried that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will seek to break up Facebook, where he serves as the platform’s co-founder and CEO.

After facing backlash, Zuckerberg made a post to Facebook explaining his position.

“There’s some press today discussing dinners I’ve had with conservative politicians, media and thinkers. To be clear, I have dinners with lots of people across the spectrum on lots of different issues all the time. Meeting new people and hearing from a wide range of viewpoints is part of learning. If you haven’t tried it, I suggest you do!”

According to The Intercept, Facebook refused to comment further when asked for the names of the leftists Zuckerberg allegedly met with.

“We don’t have anything further to share on this subject beyond what Mark posted,” the company said.

The report, written by Jon Schwarz and Sam Biddle, suggests that many people from prominent left-wing publications — such as The Nation, Mother Jones, Black Agenda Report, Jacobin, Chapo Trap House, Current Affairs, and Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting — claim they have never met with Zuckerberg. It was also alleged at the end that Zuckerberg is an “absolutely shameless liar.”

If Mark Zuckerberg is serious about defending Free Speech, he would remove all algorithms that restricts our 1.9 M followers from seeing our content & he wouldn't have a third party fact checker, who use to work at CNN, restricting our page if our post doesn't fit his narrative! pic.twitter.com/wvCYldr7X8 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) October 19, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, Zuckerberg was attacked by progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Bernie Sanders’ recent comeback rally, where the New York representative appeared to be taking aim at Zuckerberg’s purported influence over politics. The attack came after Zuckerberg recently used an appearance at Georgetown University to suggest that he doesn’t believe Facebook should police political ads on its platform.

“I don’t think it’s right for platforms to censor politicians or the news in a democracy,” he said.

Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have been under fire in recent years from people who believe they should not be policing content. Under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, platforms are protected from lawsuits related to what’s on their websites, according to a previous report from Vox. Facebook has claimed to be both a publisher and a platform, although the latter is often stated in court, leading some to believe it is policing as a publisher while gaining the legal benefits of a platform.

Facebook implemented stricter standards for its content following criticism after the 2016 presidential election, although the site will reportedly not be applying this same standard to political ads.

Many have criticized Zuckerberg’s decision, including Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who wants to break up Big Tech companies.