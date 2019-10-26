American DJ Chantel Jeffries Flashes Lingerie Under Bear Robe For A Pajama Party

Chantel Jeffries is kicking off the weekend with a sultry photo that will give her Instagram fans something to talk about. On Friday, October 25, the American DJ and model took to the popular social media app to share a sweltering snapshot in which she rocks lingerie for a bathroom shot.

In the photo, Jeffries is sitting on the edge of a bathtub at the New York Magic Lab, a magic-themed art exhibition, as she indicated via the geotag paired with her post. According to her caption, the DJ was at a pajama party. Jeffries attended the event in a light pink lingerie set that features a push bra with frilly details at the front, helping accentuate her buxom figure. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms, though only a little bit of it is visible in the shot.

Over her lingerie, Jeffries wore a fuzzy bathrobe featuring bear ears on its hoodie. The model is wearing the robe cinched at the waist but keeping the top part loose enough to show off her bra. According to her tag and caption, the robe she is rocking is courtesy of Pretty Little Thing, a brand that often gets a shoutout from models and influencers on their feed.

Jeffries is holding the sides of her robe hoodie as she faces the camera. The 27-year-old brunette bombshell is looking straight at the onlooker with her lips pursed — as if she’s trying to blow a kiss. She is wearing a brown smoky eye, complete with winged eyeliner and black mascara that gives her gaze extra depth. Her lips are kept in a neutral tone, adding some bronzer to accentuate her high cheekbones. The model’s brunette hair is styled down, her straight strands peeking out from under the robe.

Since going live, the post — which Jeffries shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 283,000 likes within about six hours of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same timeframe also brought in upwards of 1,000 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the DJ flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the photo while showering her with compliments.

“Why do you age backwards,” one Instagram user asked.

“Why are u so hot wtf,” wrote another fan.

“Your so beautiful,” a third fan follower, trailing the comment with a shooting star emoji.