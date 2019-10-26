Courteney Cox Sizzles In Black Bikini In A Hot Tub With David Beckham

Courteney Cox shared a brand new bikini post today on Instagram, and it showed her rocking a little black bikini. Looking as young as ever, Courteney was seen smiling with her lips closed with David Beckham behind her. The duo were seen sitting in a hot tub, as the soccer star sported a pair of black swimming trunks.

The post was a video, with the first half showing the Friends star posing with David. It then switched to revealing the other men who were also in the hot tub with her, as it turned out to be a sneak peek of an upcoming Modern Family episode. Both Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were included in the second photo.

Courteney wore her hair in a side part, and pulled it back into a bun. She left a couple of bangs out to frame her face, while she accessorized with thin, hoop earrings.

This update has been viewed over two million times so far, with fans rushing to leave their comments. Sarah Hyland also stopped by with a comment.

“Of course the ONE episode I’m not in MY FAVORITES ARE,” she exclaimed.

“Seriously what’s happening here?” asked a follower.

“Chandler Bing wants the location,” joked an admirer, referring to Friends.

“Her hand in the second pic,” noted a fan.

The second photo showed the actress placing her hands on David’s leg.

Fans who are looking forward to the episode of Modern Family featuring Courteney and David will have to wait a little longer. Entertainment Weekly reported that it will air in early 2020. The two are apparently going to be playing themselves, and the premise is that they’re competing in a celebrity bowling tournament. Hot tubs will be a part of the episode too, which explains the photos.

Loading...

In addition to this sneak peek, Courteney shared a selfie several days ago. She joked about jet lag in the short video selfie, as she used a video filter to add makeup to her face. The clip proved to be popular, garnering over 1.8 million views.

Lately, Courteney has been sharing photos alongside her Friends cast, which also coincided with Jennifer Aniston’s decision to join Instagram for the first time. This included a prior update where she shared a Friends reunion selfie. Unfortunately for fans of the TV series, the creators said last month that there won’t be a reunion series, according to Fox News.

For now, followers can only hope for more updates from the actress in the coming days and weeks.