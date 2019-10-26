‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Sophia Bush Lands New Role On ‘Love, Simon’

Former Chicago P.D. actress Sophia Bush has landed a new role on Disney’s on-demand, ad-free streaming service, Disney+, which is expected to launch on November 12, 2019.

According to a report from Pop Culture, the actress has joined the cast of Love, Simon.

The Disney+ series is an adaptation of the 2018 movie based on Becky Albertalli’s bestselling novel. The series will be set in the world of the film and will follow Michael Cimino’s Victor, “a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation,” according to a report from Deadline. When balancing everything becomes too much to handle, Victor reaches out to Simon for help.

The original movie told Simon’s story of being a closeted gay high school boy whose life was turned upside down after a blackmailer began threatening to out him to the entire school. During this time, Simon is also struggling to find an anonymous classmate he met online and has completely fallen in love with, despite having no idea who the other boy could be.

It’s currently unclear how Simon’s role will be addressed, but viewers can expect to see Bush stepping into the role of Veronica, the new girlfriend of Victor’s best friend’s father. Bush’s character runs a nonprofit organization for women and will be a recurring one in the series.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share the news of her upcoming role, and her followers couldn’t be more excited. Bush shared a screenshot of the announcement with a caption expressing her excitement to be a part of such an impactful project. Her followers were quick to share their own feelings on the news.

“I’m crying! So excited about this! Congrats love!” one person wrote.

“I LOVE THIS!!!!!! I literally can’t wait to watch this — truly thank you for all that you do,” another commented.

Bush, who is well-known for her role as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill, also appeared on NBC’s Chicago P.D., where she played the role of Detective Erin Lindsay. After four years on the show, Bush walked away, citing a toxic work environment for her decision, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After taking a break from acting, the actress tried to make a television comeback with a new drama series, Surveillance, but the series wasn’t picked up. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Surveillance tested through the roof at CBS, but the network ultimately decided to pass on the finished product.

The actress has also been seen on the Netflix series Easy and The CW show Jane the Virgin.