Elizabeth Warren Is ‘The Most Qualified To Be President,’ Says George Soros

In an interview with The New York Times published on Friday, billionaire investor and philanthropist, George Soros, praised Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

According to Soros, the Massachusetts senator is the front-runner, and she is more likely to win the nomination than anyone else in the race.

“She has emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,” the billionaire said.

“I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president.”

Soros stopped short of officially endorsing Warren, adding that he prefers to not express such opinions publicly.

“I’m not endorsing anybody because I want to work with whoever. I don’t express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses,” he said.

Some of Warren’s policies, if she manages to win the presidency and have them pass through the United States Congress, would affect billionaire’s such as Soros.

The Democrat’s taxes on Wall Street transactions as well as her wealth tax proposal would presumably have an effect on Soros’ personal wealth, but that does not mean he does not support them.

“I am in favor of taxing the rich, including a wealth tax,” he said.

According to Soros, even though many blame Wall Street for having disproportionate influence — through campaign contributions and similar schemes — on who Americans choose to represent them as president, that is not true.

“There are more Main Streets in America than there are Wall Streets,” the billionaire said, adding that Wall Street is only a “source of money,” but does not choose the president — the American people do.

Apart from discussing the Democratic primary race, the billionaire philanthropist also weighed in on President Donald Trump, who he described as an “aberration.”

According to Soros, Trump is using his presidency to his own benefit, and ruining the Untied States’ reputation and influence abroad, especially in the Middle East.

Warren entered the race as somewhat of an outsider, but she has been surging in the polls. In the key state of Iowa, Warren is currently the leading candidate, having surged past former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, latest polls suggest.

The rise in the polls has turned the Massachusetts senator into a target, however, and some fellow White House hopefuls have been relentlessly attacking her for the past few weeks. During the last debate, for instance, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg challenged Warren to come up with her own healthcare plan, and reveal how she wants to finance it.