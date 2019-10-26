Gwen Stefani Gets Nostalgic For ‘Hollaback Girl’ Days In A Sexy Throwback Photo Revealing Her Naked Navel

When 50-year-old Gwen Stefani was 35-years-old, she played a cheerleader in the music video of “Hollaback Girl,” a song Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo produced and wrote with her for her first solo album, Love, Angel, Music, Baby. On Friday, Gwen appeared to be nostalgic for her ground-breaking single because she shared an Instagram upload of her and Pharrell hanging out on the set of the video.

Both of these babyfaced celebrities were dressed about as casually as can be. Pharrell rocked a turquoise T-shirt, worn and torn jeans, and a close-cropped hairstyle. Gwen wore a black beanie, an extremely abbreviated and sexy crop top, a black bra with pink straps, low slung trousers held up by a thick brown belt with a bold metal buckle, and a few bracelets.

In Gwen’s newest social media share on October 25, she and Pharrell stood in front of the yellow convertible featured in the music video for their song as a bunch of cheerleaders stood in the background. This all makes sense when considering that “Hollaback Girl” became Gwen’s golden ticket to widespread fame after Courtney Love slammed her style in a Seventeen magazine interview, according to Song Facts.

“Being famous is just like being in high school. But I’m not interested in being the cheerleader. I’m not interested in being Gwen Stefani. She’s the cheerleader, and I’m out in the smoker shed,” she said.

Not to be outdone, Gwen came up with the idea for the hit single that would include cheerleaders (know as “Hollaback” girls) to diss Courtney. The bouncy tune’s hip-hop beats and catchy lyrics helped sell 1 million legal downloads — causing her song be the first song to do so.

Meanwhile, the former No Doubt frontwoman starred in a vibrant music video for “Hollaback Girl” that earned her a number of MTV Video Music Awards nominations in 2004, including Video of the Year, Best Female Video, and Best Pop Video, according to IMDb.

Apparently, “Hollaback Girl” is still popular. Four hours after her posting the picture with Pharrell on the set of the song’s music video, Gwen’s Instagram upload was liked more than 167,000 times. The photo, which had been shared with Gwen’s 9.1 million followers, also earned more than 1,120 comments.

“Pharrell was already like 49 here. That man does not age,” said one admirer.

“love you gwen and people say when I talk I sound like blake Shelton. Please come… meet me,” remarked a second follower.

“You’re magnificent Gwen & Pha,” stated a third fan.

“Everything about this video is iconic,” insisted a fourth fan.

To stay updated on Gwen Stefani, who can currently be seen on The Voice and in her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, follow the “Hollaback Girl” singer on Instagram.