Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Spreads Her Legs Before Showing Off Her Famous Derriere

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez may have first won her title in 2015 in her native country of Brazil, but she just proved once again that her derriere reigns supreme after winning this year’s first international competition. With such a perfect posterior, it’s not surprising that the brunette beauty is not shy about showing off her most famous asset, much to her fans’ delight.

Since then, she has taken advantage of the win in a number of different ways, from going on a series of television shows to posting on Instagram more than ever. Though Suzy has always been a prolific social media user — with a fanbase of over 2 million followers — she has been posting up to five pictures in the span of 24 hours. However, it’s unlikely that her fans are complaining.

In Suzy’s most recent picture, she poses while in a pool area, wearing the tiniest of white denim shorts imaginable. In fact, they are so small that when she bends over, it looks almost as if she is wearing a thong. The only clue to their being Daisy Dukes are the strands from the hem.

Suzy completed the look with an off-the-shoulder t-shirt, though it is difficult to see the outfit fully since she was posing with her back to the camera. However, the position allows her “BumBum” to remain center stage. In the background are a number of lush green palms.

The upload earned over 8,000 likes and around 130 comments within an hour.

“So beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding several fire and red heart emoji.

“[Your] body is made from God,” besotted follower proclaimed.

Though fans were loving the shot of Suzy’s behind, they were going even crazier over one where Suzy spread her legs while wearing a Brazilian-themed costume. It appears that the picture is from the recent Miss BumBum competition in which she placed first.

In the shot, Suzy wears the smallest of green and yellow bikinis, in honor of her home country. The top is a classic triangle style, and the bottom a side-tie.

Completing the look is a pair of thigh-high high-heeled boots. She bends down, flaunting her washboard abs and toned thighs. Her long brown hair is styled into bombshell waves that cascade down to her waist, and she appears to have accessorized with a choker necklace.

Loading...

The picture earned over 27,000 likes and close to 400 comments.

“You look stunning you beautiful angel,” one user wrote.

“Goddess Goddess Goddess,” added another.

Another recent post showed Suzy modeling in a thong with boxing gloves, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.