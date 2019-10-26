NBA Rumors: Rockets GM Daryl Morey Could Assemble ‘Big Three’ Of Kevin Love, James Harden & Russell Westbrook

In the past few months, All-Star power forward Kevin Love‘s name has been consistently surfacing in various trade rumors, despite the Cleveland Cavaliers’ insistence that they have no intention of making him available on the market before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Love hasn’t shown any sign that he’s no longer happy in Cleveland, but at this point in his NBA career, most people believe that he would be better off being traded to a legitimate title contender than wasting his prime on a rebuilding team like the Cavaliers.

Though he’s yet to become officially available on the trading block, Kevin Love has already been linked to several teams, including the Houston Rockets. In his recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of ideal trade targets for every NBA team, and for the Rockets, he suggested that Love would be the perfect fit to complete Houston’s “Big Three” with James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

“With James Harden and Russell Westbrook reunited in an offense overseen by head coach Mike D’Antoni, the Houston Rockets might be the proverbial unstoppable force come to life. Now, just imagine adding a floor-spacing, playmaking, post-scoring big man to the mix. Give the Rockets Kevin Love, and they might set a new standard for offensive efficiency. Houston is running short on time to make this work. Westbrook turns 31 in November. Harden celebrated his 30th birthday in August. Father Time will close the Rockets’ window faster than you’d think. Anything that raises the ceiling should be explored.”

Kevin Love would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Rockets, giving them an All-Star-caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Despite his defensive issues, Love is definitely an upgrade over P.J. Tucker and Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni could use him as his center if he plans to play small ball.

After spending three years with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, Love won’t have a hard time serving as the Rockets’ third scoring option behind James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Bringing Kevin Love to Houston is indeed a tough task, but it is not entirely impossible, especially for a man like General Manager Daryl Morey. Morey has made plenty of surprising blockbuster moves in the past, and if the Rockets are really serious about acquiring Love, he could definitely find a way to make it happen.

However, in the potential deal involving Love, the Rockets may be needing to give up at least one of Clint Capela and Eric Gordon, together with multiple draft picks.