Andrew Yang And Joe Biden Have The Most Support From Undecided Voters, Says ‘Business Insider’

A new Business Insider report reveals that when looking at three of the publication’s polls from September 25 to 26, October 3 to 4, and October 16 to 17, Andrew Yang and Joe Biden have the most net positive support among undecided voters.

Of the 268 voters that were familiar with Yang, 46 percent said they would be satisfied if he were the nominee and 24 percent said they wouldn’t, giving him positive net support of 21 percentage points. As for Biden, of the 620 undecided voters that knew of him, 42 percent said they would support him as the nominee and 35 percent would not, resulting in positive net support of 7 percentage points.

Business Insider claims that — aside from Pete Buttigieg — the rest of the Democratic candidates don’t have as much support among the general-election voters polled by the publication. For example, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are 2 percentage points underwater among general election voters, while Beto O’Rourke is underwater by 17 percentage points and Cory Booker by 20.

Yang has been running a campaign that centers around a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month for every American adult to provide a cushion for job losses due to automation. His unique and open approach to politics has drawn him support from people on all sides of the political spectrum, including former Donald Trump voters.

Despite the surprising success of his outsider campaign, he has had a tough time getting as much coverage from mainstream media outlets as other candidates. He has been left off of chyrons multiple times, notably from MSNBC, which has caused backlash from both Yang and his supporters.

According to political consultant Charles T. White, such omissions are not an accident.

“These graphics are LIES. For five years, I built these types of graphics for network news. My team NEVER pulled this dirty trick, these lies of omission. It’s a despicable practice, particularly with political candidates. This propaganda must stop, NOW,” he tweeted.

Berlin, New Hampshire lost more than half of its population when the paper mill closed. They understand the 21st century economy better than most. pic.twitter.com/9m04cbNVZV — Andrew Yang???? (@AndrewYang) October 24, 2019

As for Biden, he remains the front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination with 27.2 percent support and has high name recognition thanks to his position as vice president under Barack Obama. Per Politico, a recent Marquette University Law School poll shows Biden beating Trump by six points in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin. In the same poll, fellow presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who is currently in third place with 17.3 percent support, beat Trump by 2 percentage points, although it should be noted that the poll’s margin of error is 4.2 percent.

As The Inquisitr reported, Yang beat Trump by eight points in a hypothetical Emerson College head-to-head, faring better than all of the Democratic contenders but Biden.