Tim Ryan Claps Back After President Trump Mocks Him For Dropping Out Of 2020 Race

Trump attacked both Ryan and Rep. Eric Swalwell for dropping out of the 2020 presidential election in a series of tweets.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan announced this week that he ended his 2020 presidential election campaign in an effort to spend more time with family and focus on his congressional re-election campaign, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Not long after his announcement, which was made via a YouTube video to his supporters on his channel, President Donald Trump ridiculed the lawmaker in a tweet, essentially claiming that Ryan wasn’t up to the task and contrary to his message, wasn’t good for American workers.

“So Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio has finally dropped out of the race for President, registering ZERO in the polls & unable to even qualify for the debate stage,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

“See Tim, it’s not so easy out there if you don’t know what you’re doing,” the president added. “He wasn’t effective for USA workers, just talk!”

Not long after Trump’s Twitter attack, Ryan issued a scathing response by tweeting a picture of a vacant General Motors assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, accusing the president of not having the best interests of middle-American, blue-collar workers at heart.

“This is the view from where I live Mr. President. Empty parking lot,” Ryan tweeted. “Used to be thousands of jobs. All on your watch. You said not to sell our houses. Same with FoxComm, Carrier. You don’t care about us. Put your phone down & start doing some work for someone other than yourself.”

Ryan, who ran on a platform of reviving industry in the part of the nation he represents, was never able to gain the necessary traction or donor funds to take his campaign to the next level. Throughout his entire presidential campaign, Ryan only managed to raise $1.3 million in campaign funds, which paled in comparison to many of his opponents, including some who had less name recognition and experience in politics.

NEW: Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan drops out of 2020 presidential race pic.twitter.com/2DErJHNnpg — Roll Call (@rollcall) October 24, 2019

As Politico reported, the most recent Quinnipiac University revealed that the Ohio Democrat only managed to garner less than 1 percent support from voters, a far cry from a number of his competitors.

Because of his low polling numbers, Ryan hasn’t qualified for the past several Democratic debates, which are important steps in the process for any viable candidate to complete if they want a realistic chance at the nomination.

Ryan managed to grab some level of news coverage in the wake of several deadly mass shootings across America over the summer, slamming the president and his Republican allies in the U.S. Senate for not advancing House-passed gun background check legislation.

According to Fox News, before he jumped into the 2020 presidential race, Ryan made waves in the Democratic party for challenging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s position of power, though the effort proved to be unsuccessful.