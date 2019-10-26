Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Exposes Underboob In Front Of A Urinal

Noah Cyrus has just posted a pretty provocative Instagram update. The 19-year-old sister to superstar singer Miley Cyrus has a bit of a reputation for raising eyebrows on social media – for example, she wore a bikini while on a motorcycle ride with dad Billy Ray earlier this year, and that got fans talking. Well, she’s at it again. On Friday, Noah posted a selfie that made a statement – from the wardrobe to the body language.

The star was standing in front of a row of urinals while throwing out the middle finger. She was rocking a tiny, white crop top that showcased a good amount of underboob. The ribbed garment also helped Noah showcase her toned tummy.

Noah paired her crop top with a slouchy pair of yellow sweatpants and a black jacket with rolled-up sleeves, which she chose to wear open. She also had the hood up, covering her jet black hair. Her facial expression consisted of a wink and a raised lip, giving fans some sass.

Noah also wore chunky wrist jewelry and several rings. Her claw-like nails were ultra-long and painted in a few different colors. The singer kept her makeup fairly casual with a little glam from mascara or, perhaps, faux lashes. Her caption acknowledged the end of the working week using a fun twist. You can check it out below.

The photo was a major hit, racking up over 250,000 likes in the first two hours since it was posted. The post also got noticed by Demi Lovato, who liked the photo. Noah’s older sister Brandi also gave the post a like. Her sister Miley, on the other hand, has yet to acknowledge the snap.

Noah is definitely lower-profile compared to Miley, but she is a fast-rising star in her own right. She has made headlines this year for releasing the song “July,” followed by her more recent single, “Lonely.” Noah has been using social media to promote her music, but it looks like this teen has bigger goals than simply topping the charts. In another recent Instagram post, Noah revealed that she wanted to make a connection with her fans.

“I’m so happy to see that Lonely is serving its purpose out in the world. [It’s] amazing how much I’ve seen this song connect with so many people. being able to create and sing music that helps people makes me fulfilled with happiness. That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do through music,” Noah captioned the earlier post.