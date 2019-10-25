Demi Rose Flaunts Curvy Bod In Bedazzled Blue Outfit With Black Horns

Demi Rose shared a couple of new Instagram stories today that showed her rocking a Halloween costume. She showed off her curvy figure in a bedazzled blue outfit which may have been a dress or a bodysuit. It was decorated with white sparkles throughout, but more notably highlighted her bust and midriff. The Instagram hottie completed the look with a pair of black horns, which were decorated with sequins and black rose accents. In addition, she wore a couple of sparkling strands in her hair, offering an additional pop of sparkle.

The selfie videos showed her giving coy looks at the camera while playing with her hair. She also closed her eyes for a while, revealing the metallic blue eyeshadow that complemented the rest of her look. Likewise, Demi rocked glossy lipstick and kept things simple without a necklace.

Even with Halloween just around the corner, the model has yet to share a permanent Instagram post of herself in a costume. Fans can hope for some in the coming days, however. After all, she tweeted a quick message several days ago that hinted at more costumes coming up.

“Normal clothes are boring. Costumes excite me so much,” she said on Twitter.

In addition, Demi shared another story that showed her sitting in a car. She held her small brown dog, Teddy, in her lap, smiling with her lips closed as she rocked a tan sweater. The model used a Sims filter for the shot, as a green status symbol could be seen floating above her head.

“Travelling with my fur child,” she noted in the captions.

The model has been keeping her fans updated on Twitter too, with some of her focus going to her new relationship status.

“Looking 4 love,” she wrote on October 21.

“Whilst I found all that love within myself,” added Demi a day later.

Others commented on her message about how she likes costumes, and one fan received a response from Demi.

“Your BF is one lucky son of a gun,” stated an admirer.

“I’m single,” she responded.

It’s been a while since Demi has been single, as her prior relationship with DJ Martinez spanned multiple years. Their split may not be known among all of her fans yet, but those that took notice seemed to go into overdrive. Plenty of male followers joked about how she ought to date them next.

Loading...

“OMG. Lads STAY CALM!” exclaimed a follower.

“@ this whole comment section. like maybe just maybe Demi is single because she wants to be i know shock horror,” noted a fan.

Fans that can’t get enough of the model can check out an earlier update where she wore an orange bikini.