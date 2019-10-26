‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Sizzles In A Teeny Plaid Miniskirt On The Green

Just in time for the weekend, “OG Insta Golf Girl” Paige Spiranac has hit a hole-in-one by delighting her fans with a new Instagram post. In the picture, the blond beauty posed in a preppy golf outfit with a very short skirt, and fans unsurprisingly went wild over the shot.

Though golf is Paige’s first love, she has been able to take her beauty and figure — as well as her passion for the sport — and turn herself into a veritable social media celebrity. She currently boasts nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, and her fandom has earned her contracts with companies such as golf app 18 Birdies and Philip Stein watches.

Part of Paige’s popularity is that she is perfectly able to balance a combination of sports shots with everyday pics. For example, just four days earlier, she posed in a casual attire consisting of a classic white V-neck shirt and jeans. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the blond beauty joked in the caption that her button, which was struggling to contain her assets, was a perfect metaphor for Mondays.

But now that it is Friday, Paige has chosen an outfit that certainly packs a punch. For starters, the top is sleeveless, exposing her arms, toned from hitting golf balls. The top’s cerulean shade of blue looks stunning against her blond hair and blue eyes. It also has some fashion forward accents, consisting of a halter neckline and mock-neck detail.

The top is tight enough to hug Paige’s waist, showcasing her hourglass figure. Paige completed the look with a pink miniskirt, in fall appropriate plaid. Though mainly pink, the stripes of the plaid fashionably match the top. In addition, the hemline is so short that it reveals much of her long legs, and a small slit gives a hint of her upper thigh.

Paige’s hair was styled into a sensible ponytail, and she wore little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The post quickly racked up over 76,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments. Though many answered Paige’s caption question, in which she wondered whether it was better to play golf in windy or inclement weather, a vast majority were compliments for the blond beauty.

“With you anywhere,” one besotted fan joked in response to her query, adding three heart-eye emoji.

“Your face is a miracle,” added a second.

“You look absolutely beautiful!” wrote a third, with both the thumbs up and a red heart emoji.

Similar glowing admiration can be seen in many of the comments of Paige’s other photos.

Meanwhile, fans can only breathlessly wait for her next update.