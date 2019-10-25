Peruvian Bombshell Paula Manzanal Flaunts Insane Figure In Mesh Outfit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Paula Manzanal is bringing in the heat to her Instagram this week. On Friday, October 25, the Peruvian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of eye-popping photos that are bound to send her fans’ pulses aflutter as she rocked an outfit that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

While the post is a bit too racy to share here, those who wish to take a peek can do so on Manzanal’s Instagram. In the photos, the model is leaning against a railing in Margaret River, a small town south of Perth in Western Australia, as she indicated via the geotag included with her post. Manzanal is sporting a beige two-piece set that is completely see-through. The set features a top with long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline, as well as a super-short top that leaves quite a bit of underboob exposed.

Manzanal teamed her top with a pair of matching pants that sit just below her belly button. The pants feature the same see-through mesh fabric, exposing her underwear underneath. She is wearing white bottoms that sit low on her frame, leaving her insanely taut abs fully exposed.

According to the tag she included with her photos, the outfit she is rocking is from Pretty Little Thing, a popular that often gets a shoutout on social media models and influencers’ feeds.

The model is wearing her caramel hair pulled back in a sophisticated low ponytail, while a few strands at the front are loose, helping frame her face as she shoots a killer gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted. The model is wearing black eyeliner and mascara, which adds extra depth to her eyes, while also bringing out their green color.

Since going live, the post — which Manzanal shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 47,600 likes within half a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 500 comments to the photos, proving to be quite a popular post.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American model took to the comments section to praise her good looks, leaving a trail of compliments and emoji behind.

“Dream girl,” said one user, trailing the comment with a drooling emoji.

“Damn woman,” wrote another follower, including a red heart and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“Such a babeeee,” a third fan raved.