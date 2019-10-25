Blac Chyna Strikes A Sexy Pose On The Ground In Black-And-Gold Outfit

Blac Chyna shared a steady stream of Instagram updates today, most of which showed her rocking a black-and-gold outfit. A couple of the updates showed her striking a sexy pose on the ground as she showed off her curvy figure.

The first such post showed her lying on her right side as she propped herself up with her arms, stretching her right leg out while bending her left knee in front. She arched her back slightly and accentuated her bare booty. Chyna accessorized with gold heels, which were decorated with silver stars. In addition, the star’s cleavage could be seen, as she sported a sparkling necklace. She gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted, also wearing her hair down with a left part.

The model’s face was zoomed in as she posed for the second photo in the set. Her makeup included shimmery eyeshadow and heavy black eyeliner on her upper and lower lids. She wore pink, glossy lipstick and tan lip liner.

In addition, there was one more photo of Chyna posing on the ground. The picture was pretty similar to the first post, but this time, she placed her right hand in her hair.

Other photos from today showed Chyna standing up and crouching close to the ground. Her outfit consisted of a black bodysuit and a gold, cropped front-tie shirt that had long, baggy sleeves.

While the new photos showed Blac with a black hairstyle, it was just a couple of days ago when she posed in a bright pink wig. She previously opened up to Revolt TV about her wig collection.

“Wow. If I had to guess, at least 150. I love my wigs. My wigs give me life,” she dished.

In addition, Blac spoke about her relationship with her mother, along with her show, The Real Blac Chyna.

Loading...

“It’s safe to say that we are working on it. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do my show. I feel like my mom and my relationship isn’t abnormal. People are really going through situations similar. It’s not the most pleasant spot to be in, but it’s our reality. If showing the world our truths can inspire and heal while we’re healing, then we are making progress. You definitely have to watch ‘The Real Blac Chyna.’ It’ll give you more insight,” she explained.

Fans can stay tuned to Blac’s newest updates on her social media for more photos in the coming days. They can also check out an earlier update where she rocked black lace lingerie.