Megan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm In Striped Booty Shorts And Fans Are Going Wild

Megan Thee Stallion showcased her amazing twerking skills on Instagram today when she uploaded a video of herself shaking her curvy posterior in a pair of striped booty shorts, a cropped hoodie, and a ship captain’s hat.

In the clip, Megan danced to her new song “Ride Or Die” which is featured on the soundtrack for Queen & Slim, an upcoming movie starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith.

As of writiting Megan’s video has accumulated over 1.3 million views and close to 30,000 comments. In those comments, fans are marveling at the “Big Ole Freak” rapper’s amazing athleticism.

“Them knees are God sent babyyyy,” one fan commented.

“The behavior you’ve exhibited was iconic like. The legend jumped out,” another added.

“Yassssss ma’am,” a third fan wrote.

“Lmao her knees gotta be fake man howwwwwww she do that?” a fourth asked.

This is hardly the first time that Megan has flaunting her twerking abilities on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, in September, she uploaded a video of herself showing off her moves while wearing fishnet stockings and knee-high boots onstage. The clip currently has more than 700,000 views on Instagram and close to 11,000 comments.

“They keep asking me about my knees,” she said in an interview with Paper Magazine about the comments she receives on her twerking videos. “I be like: ‘Well you know, just drinking a lot of water…”

When the interviewer expressed disbelief at her statement, Meghan continued to attribute the strength of her knees to a healthy diet.

“I don’t know how that’s going to work for everybody else, but it works for me,” she continued. “Drink a lot of water. Drink some orange juice. Eat your vegetables…”

But Meghan Thee Stallion’s is much more than twerking videos on Instagram. Although she’s relatively new to the mainstream rap scene, Meghan has been racking up achievements this year.

Loading...

Megan, the woman who coined the term “Hot Girl Summer” recently collected her first platinum plaque for her song, “Cash Sh*t” which features rapper, Da Baby.

She has also been winning awards for her music as well. In August, she took home a “Power Anthem” award for the song “Hot Girl Summer” that features Nicki Minaj. At The BET Awards, she also won the “Best Mixtape” award and gave a shout-out to her fans, who are collectively called “The Hotties,” in her acceptance speech, BET.com reports

So keep up with updates about Megan Thee Stallion’s music and more, be sure to follow her on Instagram.