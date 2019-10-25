WWE News: Controversial UFC Star Open To Joining Company Despite ‘Beef’ With Superstars

In the last couple of years, WWE fans have seen big-name UFC performers such as Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez make the leap to sports entertainment, and now it seems that Conor McGregor wants to give wrestling a try.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., the 31-year-old was asked about the likelihood of him ever joining WWE during a recent press conference, and he seemed quite open to the possibility.

“I’ve had a beef with those guys over the years. But maybe the WWE.”

As the Wrestling Inc. article notes, McGregor has been outspoken about his dislike of present-day WWE and its performers throughout the years. During a Q&A session back in 2016, he called the WWE locker room “dweebs” and singled out John Cena for the brunt of his criticism.

“He’s 40, he’s 40 years of age. He’s walking around in a illuminous orange t-shirt and a headband talking about [how] no one can see him. We can see him right there, he’s a big fat 40 year old failed Mr. Olympia motherf**ker! They’re dweebs, those guys!”

However, McGregor was full of praise for some WWE legends, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ric Flair and Vince McMahon. He was impressed by McMahon’s ability to turn his company into a billion-dollar enterprise, despite working in an industry that’s full of “dweebs.”

The “Notorious” Irishman was also very complimentary of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Rousey following their WrestleMania 35 main event match earlier this year. He took to Twitter after the historic event to congratulate the women and teased the possibility of trying pro wrestling back then as well.

Loading...

Several members of the WWE roster have called out McGregor for his criticism of them and the company, including former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. During an interview on Sam Roberts’ Show (via YouTube), he challenged the much smaller MMA star to either join WWE for a fight or keep quiet.

With his mixed martial arts career seemingly winding down, McGregor might see WWE as a natural next step for him. During an interview with Sky Sports back in 2017, Triple H also expressed his interest in bringing him to WWE. In the past, McGregor has shown that he’s a businessman first and foremost, and he has no problem changing sports for a huge payday.

In the meantime, however, Mcgregor is focusing on his return to UFC. As The Inquisitr reported today, the outspoken fighter potentially revealed the date and venue for his upcoming comeback bout against a mystery opponent.