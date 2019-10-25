Val Chmerkovskiy Reminds Kanye West That Kim Kardashian Was On ‘DWTS’ In Response To ‘On God’ Lyric

Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy has some advice for Kanye West after listening to one of the tracks from the rapper’s new gospel album, Jesus Is King: Try wearing some rhinestones.
According to Variety, Kanye was selling some Jesus Is King merchandise at his album preview event at the Forum in Los Angeles. However, none of the four items being sold were bedazzled with the sparkly crystals that Dancing with the Stars viewers are used to seeing Val and his celebrity partners wear on the ABC reality show. Kanye’s unadorned merchandise included a Jesus Is King shirt priced at $170 and a blue baseball cap that he was charging $45 for. As reported by ETOnline, the rapper and clothing designer tries to explain why everything he creates comes with such a hefty price tag in his song “On God.”
“That’s why I charge the prices that I charge / I can’t be out here Dancing With the Stars,” he raps. “No, I cannot let my family starve / I go hard, that’s on God.”
Luckily for Kanye West, he’s married to Kim Kardashian, a successful businesswoman, reality show star, and beauty mogul. Forbes reports that Kim’s net worth is $72 million, so Kanye probably wouldn’t be in danger of starving or needing a Dancing with the Stars paycheck, even if he wasn’t making a killing on his music and merchandise. While the rapper is seemingly dissing DWTS in “On God,” there was a time when his wife saw competing on the show as a golden opportunity, and Val Chmerkovskiy recently took to Instagram to remind Kanye of this.
On Friday afternoon, Val shared a shirtless video of himself lip syncing to “On God.” When Kanye West raps the lyric about Dancing with the Stars, Val stops and pretends to look confused. The video then cuts to a still photo of Kim Kardashian dancing with former DWTS pro Mark Ballas. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star competed on the Season 7 of the show in 2008, one year after her family’s reality series premiered on the E! Network. Kim was the third celebrity eliminated from the competition.
Val Chmerkovskiy knows what it feels like to be eliminated from the competition early; he admitted that it “sucks” after his partner, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, became the fourth celebrity to be sent home during the current season of DWTS. However, failing to make it far on the show didn’t hurt Kim Kardashian’s career.
In addition to reminding Kanye of his wife’s participation in the reality competition, Val shared a short “diss track” daring the rapper to give it a shot himself.
“Yo, Kanye, keep talking that smack about Dancing With the Stars. Man, you’re going to catch this diss track,” Val said. “Put some rhinestones on.”
