Impeachment Evidence Against Donald Trump Is ‘More Powerful’ Than In Richard Nixon Probe, Says John Kerry

Donald Trump‘s phone call with Russian president Volodymyr Zelensky sparked an impeachment probe into him continues to move forward. As The Inquisitr reported, a recent NBC News/SurveyMonkey survey poll revealed that the majority of both Democrat and independent voters support Trump’s impeachment.

During an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, former Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry spoke about the controversial probe, Breitbart reports. Kerry suggested that the evidence against Trump in the current impeachment probe is “more powerful” than the evidence that existed during the inquiry into former president Richard Nixon, who eventually resigned in the face of damning evidence.

“The evidence is powerful, some of it more powerful already than what we saw in the impeachment of Richard Nixon,” he said, adding that the currently available evidence “certainly merits” the probe.

“It would be far better for democracy and the whole world if the world could see a Congress in which everybody was respecting the legitimacy of this process and let the facts tell the story.”

According to The Hill, Trump recently spoke to reporters outside the White House Friday and suggested that he doesn’t need an impeachment team.

“I’m the team,” he said, adding that he did “nothing wrong” and calling the probe a “phony deal” that took aim at his “perfect” call with Zelensky.

“I will say this: If anything ever happened with this phony witch hunt that the Democrats are doing… I really believe you’d have a recession, depression the likes of which this country hasn’t seen.”

BREAKING: Impeachment investigators have subpoenaed two White House officials working the Trump's budget office who had refused requests to testify.

Despite Trump’s confidence, Republicans are reportedly concerned about the lack of White House coordination on impeachment. As of now, it appears that the White House’s strategy is to continue maintaining that Trump did not do anything wrong.

Per the recent NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll, 53 percent of independent voters are supportive of Trump’s impeachment, compared to just 44 percent that are not. As for Democrats, 91 percent favor impeachment, and out of the Republicans surveyed, just 9 percent favor the process.

Per The Inquisitr, right-wing pastor and media personality Rick Wiles recently said that if impeachment is successful, Trump’s critics will be the targets of violence. Wiles is widely known for his anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, and anti-LGBTQ+ comments. He reportedly uses his show, TruNews, to push such comments as well as conspiracy theories about the federal government and former president Barack Obama.

Wiles previously said that if Democrats win seats after the 2018 midterm election, pastors would be killed and churches burned. He also suggested that a Democratic-led Congress would lead to the death of thousands of Christians.