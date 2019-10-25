Tammy Hembrow Gets Flirty In Gray Lingerie For New Instagram Update

Tammy Hembrow is continuing to tantalize her Instagram fans with a series of new photos, including her newest update where she rocked gray lingerie.

The photo showed the Instagram hottie in gray lingerie, which consisted of a simple bra and matching bottoms. She lay on her right side on a couch, leaning into several pillows. She propped herself up with her right arm, while placing her let hand by her head. Tammy pursed her lips, giving a flirty look for the camera. Her toned midriff was on full display, along with her cleavage and large inner arm tattoo.

The model pulled her hair back in a casual ponytail, and rocked dark eyeshadow along with light lipstick. She didn’t wear a necklace, but rocked small hoop earrings.

The post is proving to be popular, garnering over 38,000 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live. Fans are also rushing to the comments section to gush about Tammy’s good looks. Many people focused on her weight.

“I know you said you miss your abs but you look perfect in any way boo luv u Tammy,” remarked a follower.

“It looks like you gained some weight girl, you look absolutely amazing,” gushed an admirer.

“Well, I need to go back to gym you look amazing,” complimented a fan.

“Tammy you are going to hurt someone,” joked an Instagram user.

In addition, Tammy shared another update earlier today that was all about Halloween. At first glance, it might have looked like another update where the model was rocking tight workout gear. However, a closer look revealed that she was putting her mouth on the end of an IV drip with blood in it. Behind her, you could see a large skeleton decor.

The model was seen sporting a bright-colored and long sports bra, along with a pair of baggy sweatpants. The two pieces were matching, including a darker strip of fabric on the sides of her legs. She wore her hair pulled up in a slick bun, and didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories. She held the IV prop with her right hand, and looked into the distance to her right.

This photo has been liked over 180,000 times so far.

Fans will need to wait longer to see what Tammy chooses to dress up as for Halloween. Considering that it’s coming up soon, there’s also a chance that she’ll share hints of what’s coming up next. For now, check out a prior update where she rocked a small, purple thong bikini.