‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice & Husband Joe Hint They Have Cheated On Each Other In Interview Sneak Peek

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen is hosting a tell-all one-on-one (or in this case, one-on-two) interview this Sunday between Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple has had quite the tumultuous past five years, as each has served prison time for their 2013 fraud case. Joe just finished his three-year sentence and was sent into ICE custody before being deported to Italy. He is currently waiting for the final outcome of his sentencing to see if he can return to live in the United States alongside his family. If he is allowed back in the States, things will be quite rocky between him and his wife — if this interview sneak peek has anything to say about it.

In the new clip which Andy shared to his personal Instagram page, Teresa and Joe hint that the other has cheated on them sometime in the past. Rumors have always swirled around Joe being unfaithful to Teresa, especially during the middle of RHONJ‘s run. Joe was caught on a microphone at a vineyard talking to someone in such a way that suggested an intimate relationship, while also bashing his wife.

Teresa has since been accused of cheating on Joe while he was in prison with a younger man. This will be dived into much more when the full interview airs on Sunday.

The preview clip also hints that the relationship between the pair is over, as Andy suggests Teresa only speaks about themselves in the past tense. A different clip shows Teresa alluding to a mystery woman who might have ratted out the couple, putting them in the legal situation they’ve been dealing with for the last five years. Andy also asks Joe if he is still in love with “her,” and assuming he means Teresa, Joe simply shrugs his shoulders. The host also flat-out asks Teresa if she believes Joe has cheated on her, but viewers aren’t shown her response.

The Fabulicious! author also alluded to her many guy friends, which Joe seemed annoyed at. Andy brought up the “holding hands” incident after Teresa was caught on camera holding hands with a younger man a few months ago. Her response to that question was also not shown. The mother-of-four also cried while saying she was happy that her husband was now free, but things do not look amicable between the pair at all.

The one-on-one interview announcement came as quite the shock after it was revealed that Teresa would be traveling to Italy with her four daughters at the beginning of November to film a reunion with Joe.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 premieres Wednesday, November 6, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.