WWE News: Tyson Fury Discusses WWE Future, Teases Second Match Against Current Champion

Tyson Fury will make his WWE in-ring debut in a match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel on October 31. While the fight may seem like a one-off, however, the heavyweight boxing superstar hasn’t ruled out competing in more wrestling matches in the future.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Fury spoke about his future WWE plans and also revealed that he wants to wrestle one superstar in particular.

“No plans as of yet to do another fight as of yet, just go back to my day job, but after that – who knows? You might see another appearance after this one. If I was to continue, I would want to fight Brock Lesnar.”

This once again confirms that Fury wants to take on “The Beast Incarnate.” As The Inquisitr previously documented, he’s already shown interest in competing against the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, as well as Cain Velasquez, who will also make his WWE debut at Crown Jewel.

Fury’s WWE career is already off to a strong start. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Triple H believes that the boxer is “custom made” for sports entertainment and has stated that Fury has the necessary tools to make it in the business.

Fury first appeared on WWE television earlier this month on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. As he watched an eight-man tag team match between Strowman, The Miz, and Heavy Machinery against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode, he tried to hop the barrier to get to Strowman following a ringside altercation.

"You big bum dosser!" ????@Tyson_Fury's training session at the @WWE Performance Center was invaded by Braun Strowman… The Gypsy King wasn't a happy man ???? pic.twitter.com/KQYQnfszpJ — Boxing on BT Sport ???? (@BTSportBoxing) October 23, 2019

Since then, Fury has been hard at work at WWE’s Performance Center in order to prepare for his match. The boxer has repeatedly stated that he’s taking his upcoming debut very seriously and won’t be showing up to perform a couple of moves. He seems intent on giving the fans their money’s worth.

Perhaps he also envisions wrestling being his new career path. As the BBC recently noted, Fury believes he’ll retire from boxing in 2020 at the age of 31-years-old following his upcoming rematch against Deontay Wilder and two more fights after that.

“Boxing’s a young man’s game. I don’t want to be in longer than I need to. I am 31, getting long in the tooth for the sport. There are young men coming up and father time catches up with everyone.”

While 31-years-old might be considered old in boxing circles, it’s not in pro wrestling. Should he decide to make the jump to WWE full-time, he’ll have plenty to offer the company for years to come.