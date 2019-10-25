Australian Bombshell Natasha Oakley Flaunts Killer Physique In New Bikini Photo

The temperature in Australia is in the upper 80s in the early hours of the morning, but bikini queen Natasha Oakley doesn’t seem to be minding it one bit. On Thursday, the Australian bombshell took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of snapshots in which she rocks a tiny bikini from her own swimsuit line to celebrate the approach of summer.

In the photos, Oakley is posing indoors in an elegant room in Bondi Beach, Sydney, as she indicated via the geotag added to the post. The model is rocking a beige two-piece bathing suit with a golden pattern that is both simple and sophisticated. The suit includes a classically cut triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. The top’s triangles are small but adjustable, which allows the wearer to show as much or as little cleavage as desired.

Oakley teamed her top with a pair of matching string bikini bottoms that tie up on the sides. The bottoms sit higher on her sides and lower at the front, contrasting her full hips with her slender, toned midsection. According to the tag and her caption, her bikini is from Monday Swimwear, the brand she launched back in 2014 alongside her friend and business partner Devin Brugman, as The Inquisitr has previously written.

Oakley accessorized her beach look with a straw hat that adds an edge to her outfit. The model is also wearing a sarong in beige, which matches the color palette of her bikini and overall look, as she holds it behind her body. Her blond hair is styled down as its strands peek out from under the hat, cascading over her shoulders. Oakley’s face is either hidden or partially concealed in both shots she shared with her post.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Oakley shared with her 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 50,800 likes in under a day of going live. The same time period also brought in 430 comments to the photos, further proving the post’s popularity. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the blond bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Looking FINE,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a hands-raised emoji.

“Thighs like sheesh!!!!” said another one, adding eyes emoji after the words.

“You have an amazing body!” a third fan chimed in.