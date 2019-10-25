‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Blames Editing For Dramatic Antics After Tumultuous Episode

The October 24 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation saw a major blowout involving Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick. The women came to verbal blows over the rumor that Angelina tried to kiss Jenni’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello.

In this week’s episode, both Jenni and Angelina stood up and argued at dinner, with each grabbing a bottle of wine or liquor that was on the table to intimidate the other. Nicole became involved after it was brought up that she had sent Angelina a nasty text for her behavior with Zack in Las Vegas. The way the episode was edited made it look like Nicole was denying sending Angelina the text, which the latter read out to her roommates when Nicole stormed out of the house.

While the episode was airing, Nicole took to Twitter to live-tweet with her followers. The mother-of-three admitted she was drunk tweeting, but still had plenty to say about the show.

“Ok my drunk a** is going to sleep. All i have to say is, editing on a reality show is a b*tch. I will speak the truth one day with a full, tell all documentary. Until then, enjoy your Pinot and dramer!” Nicole tweeted.

After a Twitter user went after Jenni, Nicole brought up the editing excuse again, suggesting how the episode played out was not exactly what happened.

Nicole was set off during Thursday night’s episode because Angelina referred to her as a “mean girl.”

“I don’t like when I’m called a mean girl, when my friends are called mean girls, because we’re not f*cking mean girls. It’s just a big thing for me because I dealt with that in high school.”

While tweeting during the show, Nicole admitted that she was being very dramatic that night and said she stormed out of the house four times, when the show only showed her doing it once. Eventually, the Dancing With the Stars alum began retweeting negative comments about herself and engaged with users who had nothing but bad things to say about her and her best friend Jenni. Nicole likes to troll the trolls occasionally and in this case, she poked fun at those who bashed her antics, saying they could continue enjoying watching her on a reality show.

Nicole, Jenni, and Angelina will sit down for a conversation in the next episode and while it appears as if Nicole and Angelina have a calm conversation, it doesn’t look like Jenni is as receptive toward her enemy.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.