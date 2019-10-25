Bella Hadid Stuns In Tiny Bikini & Cowboy Hat For Edgy New Photo: ‘Yer Local Cowgirl’

Bella Hadid is embracing her inner cowgirl for an edgy new photo, and her Instagram fans can’t get enough. On Friday, the supermodel took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot in which she rocks a tiny bikini that flatters her flawless figure and a cowboy hat that adds a whole lotta sass to her look.

For the black-and-white photo, Hadid is posing against a white backdrop as she strikes a sexy pose. The 23-year-old model is rocking a black two-piece bathing suit that consists of a bandeau top with an underwire structure that fits her perfectly. The top features a white line right in the middle, adding sophistication to the piece. Hadid teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit ultra high on her sides, while resting lower on the front of her body. This style of swimsuit flatters her figure by contrasting her strong hips with her slender midsection, accentuating the natural lines of her body.

While the model didn’t say what the photo shoot was, the photographer she tagged in the photo — Daniel Jackson — said on an Instagram post on his page featuring the same photo that he photographed Hadid for Vogue Australia. In addition, prior photos she has shared to her page suggest the same.

Hadid accessorized her look with a dark hat to add a little Western inspiration to her outfit. Keeping with that theme, she also wore a pair of white thigh-high boots that gives even more edge to the shot. She completed her outfit with a shiny pleather jacket that she is wearing unbuttoned at the front.

Since going live, the post — which Hadid shared with her 26.4 million Instagram followers – has garnered more than 335,000 likes within the first hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same short amount of time, the photo also brought in upwards of 1,100 comments, suggesting it will still rack up quite a bit more interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the supermodel took to the comments section to praise the photo shoot, while showering Hadid with compliments.

“This is totally what I look like when I’m back home in Texas!!!!!” one user wrote.

Loading...

“Legit iconic,” said another user, trailing the comment with a hands raised emoji.

“[S]o beautifully done,” a third fan chimed in, adding a string of emoji to illustrate the comment.