AEW News: Son Of Legendary Wrestler Declares Interest In Joining Company

AEW is the hottest wrestling promotion in the industry right now, and most wrestlers are eager to be a part of the upstart company. One superstar who recently declared his interest in joining is Davey Boy Smith Jr., a former WWE Tag Team Champion and the son of the British Bulldog.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, the 34-year-old joined The Hannibal TV to discuss AEW’s success so far. However, during the interview he also revealed how he could be a beneficial addition to the company’s roster.

“Well, it hasn’t surprised me because it’s a new thing on television and fans are going to naturally draw towards that. I’ve been watching some of it, there has been some good and some so-so. I think what they’re doing is good. I had mentioned before, like big guys not…I think they brought in Jake Hager, which is cool because they do need big guys now. It’s what I’ve been saying all along. And I would like to be part of AEW.”

The majority of AEW’s roster is of a smaller physical stature, so if Smith does join the company he’ll be one of the few hulking athletes on the books. He’s also a successful competitor, having made a name for himself in WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling and several independent promotions around the world.

Smith isn’t the only superstar who wants to join AEW at the moment. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, multiple WWE superstars reportedly want to jump ship when their current contracts expire.

The report states that several superstars are also willing to take a pay cut to join Tony Khan’s company because they like the way that the company treats its employees. Apparently, these disgruntled superstars are not fans of WWE’s backstage politics and creative vision for performers.

One WWE pairing that keeps teasing a future away from the company is The Revival. As documented by The Inquisitr, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson took to Twitter and teased joining the opposition in the near future.

The duo have often discussed their desire to wrestle against The Young Bucks and, at the time of this writing, both wrestlers have refused to sign contract extensions with WWE. Both team members also reportedly requested their releases earlier this year due to their unhappiness with WWE’s mistreatment of tag team wrestling.

AEW has already proven that tag team wrestling will be a main focus of the product, and that could potentially be a deciding factor in luring stars away from WWE down the line.