Chanel West Coast Shows Off Smoking Hot Body In Cupped Sequin Mini Dress

Chanel West Coast has been showing off her smoking hot body on Instagram. The rapper and Ridiculousness star is known for her love of revealing clothing, although with a figure as sizzling as hers, who can blame her? Chanel took to her Instagram stories today to showcase her latest look, and it was definitely a crowd-pleaser.

Chanel’s stories were a mix of videos and still images. Regardless, all afforded a great look at her dress. The dress was silver, covered in sequins, and it featured accentuated cups at the bust. The stories eventually showed Chanel filmed in full length and showing off both her dress and her great body.

Chanel was rocking a 1920s vibe; in fact, she was attending a Halloween party. Anyone watching Chanel’s stories will have noticed that there was a famous face featured alongside her. Paris Hilton was both seen and mentioned in the uploads.

The The Daily Mail explained the whole affair. Paris hosted a star-studded Halloween bash in Beverly Hills last night, and Chanel dressed as a flapper girl. The newspaper reported on the celebrity turnout at the event, which also included Larsa Pippen, Shanina Shaik, and Brooklyn Beckham.

Chanel’s dress was accessorized by white, fingerless gloves that hit above the elbow. She also wore a statement headpiece that matched the dress. The headpiece was made up of a thick band with an eye-catching feather attached to it. A story showing Chanel shimmying her booty best showcased her fantastic body as she flaunted her overall frame with some fun dance moves. She also rocked a heeled pair of shoes with glittery tassels, which matched the feather-like details at the dress’s hem.

The look was both unusual and stylish, while still reminding fans of Chanel’s sexy silhouette.

Eagle-eyed fans will also have noticed that the glam extended beyond Chanel’s outfit. The car she was riding in had Louis Vuitton-monogrammed seats. This singer and television star might rock affordable clothing brands such as Fashion Nova in many of her Instagram posts, but Chanel is a girl who knows her luxe labels. Her song, “Karl,” is a homage to deceased Chanel director Karl Lagerfeld, while the song, “Nada,” mentions luxury brands including Givenchy, Prada, and Balmain.

Of course, Chanel’s name matches up to that of a French luxury brand, but, as many fans know, “Chanel” is actually her middle name. She was born Chelsea Chanel Dudley. By the looks of her stories, Chanel was also born to party and rock great dresses.