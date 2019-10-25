Curvy Model Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In A Bikini From Her Swimwear Line For New Beach Snap

Ashley Alexiss is out to prove that beauty is not a size. On Friday, the plus-sized Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot in which she shows off her famous curves in a bikini. She paired the photo with a powerful caption in which she addresses her motivation for creating a swimsuit line that isn’t “plus-size” or “regular,” but simply a brand that caters to women of all shapes and sizes.

In the photo, Alexiss is standing near the ocean as she rocks a two-piece swimsuit from her line, Alexiss Swimwear. The bathing suit she is wearing consists of triangle top in green with a floral print in shades of red and pink and black straps that tie up behind her neck. The top features large triangles, which offer a good amount of coverage.

Alexiss teamed her top with a pair of black bikini bottoms that sit high on her frame, helping accentuate her full, wide hips and strong thighs. The curvy model is tugging at the sides of her bikini, drawing attention to the item from her swimsuit brand. Alexiss is standing with her leg slightly propped in front of the other, in a way that further highlights the curves of her body.

Alexiss is wearing her dark blond hair swept over to one side and down as it falls over her right shoulder. Her wet hair suggests the model has recently taken a dip in the ocean, which features in the background behind her. While it is hard to say for sure, Alexiss appears to be wearing little-to-no makeup, embracing her natural beauty. Her rosy cheeks also indicate she spent quite a bit of time soaking up the sun prior to having the photo taken.

Since going live, the post — which Alexiss shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 13,500 likes within just a couple of hours of being posted. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 130 comments to the photo, proving to be an instant hit. Users of the social media app, who are fans of the swimsuit model, took to the comments section to express their admiration for her, showering her with their compliments.

Loading...

“You are absolutely beautiful looking!!” one fan raved, trailing the words with a few red rose emoji.

“Congrats and thank you!!!!” said another fan.

“PERFECTION!!!” a third user chimed in, adding fire and heart eyes emoji after the comment.