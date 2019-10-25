Justin Hartley Gets Surprising Advice From His ‘This Is Us’ Mom As He Takes Over Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show

Pearson matriarch Mandy Moore had some hilarious advice for her TV son.

Justin Hartley knows that “mother knows best” — especially when she’s 35-years-old and he’s 42-years-old. The This Is Us star got support from his TV family when he took on a surprising gig as a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, and his TV mom gave him the best tip ever.

In a series of videotaped messages that aired on the daytime chatfest, Hartley received well wishes from his TV brother, sister-in-law, and mom.

Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson on the NBC hit, told Hartley he would be great in the hosting chair.

“I know you’re going to be absolutely fantastic, bro. Can’t wait to see the show. Go ahead and murder it for me,” the Emmy-winning NBC star said.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Randall’s wife, Beth, on the show, added that Hartley is very much like Ellen.

“You are both full of goodness, and you are full of kindness,” the actress told her fictional brother-in-law.

And Mandy Moore, aka mom Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, told her TV son she had no doubt he would do “great.” But just in case, she offered a motherly disclaimer.

“If you find yourself losing the crowd or getting nervous, you can always dance … or take your shirt off. I think that would win them over.”

Hartley also shared some This Is Us-themed merchandise with Ellen fans, including a cheesy pillowcase with his face emblazoned on it. The actor joked that fans can now sleep with him for just $14.99.

Later in his intro, Hartley explained to viewers that he actually plays himself as a kid in the This Is Us scenes set in the 1980s and ’90s.

In a reworked scene from the show, Hartley teamed up with Moore and Milo Ventimiglia as he played 9-year-old Kevin in a cheeky nod to the series flashback format. Of course, fans know that Parker Bates and Logan Shroyer actually play young Kevin as a kid and teenager.

Later in the broadcast, Hartley took over Ellen’s interviewer chair and grilled Bachelorette star Hannah Brown about her rumored romance with her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Ellen DeGeneres took to Facebook to post Hartley’s monologue and a message to her fans.

“Justin Hartley is hosting my show today! This was only the monologue, and I’m already crying!” the talk show star wrote.

Justin Hartley has made several appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but he has now proven that he can host the show without missing a beat. Maybe that should be confused Kevin Pearson’s next gig.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.