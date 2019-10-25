‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Jill Smells A Rat

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, October 25 brings Lily back to Genoa City and a massive decision from Devon. Plus, Sharon decides whether or not to help Adam with Connor.

Lily (Christel Khalil) showed up at Devon’s (Bryton James). He told her all about what’s been going on, and then Devon asked his sister for advice about what to do with Katherine’s money given the new will information. Lily dropped a glass when she saw Amanda (Mishael Morgan), but she calmed down and apologized. Jill (Jess Walton) and Cane (Bryton James) showed up at Devon’s, too. He talked about Katherine’s legacy and whether he should keep the money, donate it, or give it to Cane. Jill couldn’t believe Devon might donate it all.

Then, Devon announced that he planned to keep Hamilton-Winters and give the rest of Kay’s fortune to Cane. Cane promised Lily that he would use the money wisely, and Lily said she planned to get back to her job. Meanwhile, Amanda made a call and told somebody that this ends today. Then, she and Devon said a heartfelt goodbye after he apologized to Amanda for being a jerk.

However, Jill noticed a clue that made her think something weird was going on with Katherine’s will. One of the envelopes was emblazoned by an emblem from a hotel in the Maldives, the destination in which Colin (Tristan Rogers) had been staying. Jill realized that maybe Chance Chancellor was not involved in any of this, and Tristan was the person running the con. Jill vowed to find her ex-husband but, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Cane actor Daniel Goddard is no longer with the soap.

At Crimson Lights, Adam (Mark Grossman) saw Sharon (Sharon Case). He let her know that he’s back and has Connor (Judah Mackey). Sharon said she wouldn’t continue to help Connor since she doesn’t want to see Adam. However, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) encouraged Sharon to help the little boy. After all, for some reason, Rey was no longer worried about Sharon’s feelings for Adam.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) felt everything was out of control with Connor living at Adam’s, and so Nick (Joshua Morrow) reassured her. Chelsea went to visit her son at Adam’s, and she warned her ex-husband that this was a temporary situation. However, Adam wanted Chelsea to reassure Connor that he’d never need to go home to live with Chelsea again if he didn’t want to. Chelsea reminded Adam that nobody will get between her and her son. Back at Nick’s, Chelsea sobbed to Nick about leaving Connor with Adam, and he consoled her.