Shanina Shaik Exposes Chest In Tiny Bedazzled Bra In Throwback Rihanna Costume

Shanina Shaik seems to be gearing up for Halloween in her newest Instagram update. On Friday, she shared a sizzling look back at a costume she once wore in a throwback post. The photo showed an almost unrecognizable Shanina as the model took on Rihanna’s likeness with a number of details to capture the singer’s true essence.

To do so, she rocked a barely-there, bedazzled bra, shorts, and a fur jacket. The bra left little to the imagination. Instead of being made of fabric, the garment consisted of two, circular accents that featured floral-like designs in the middle. She paired the top with tiny, high-waisted denim shorts that carried an American flag theme with faded stars visible on one side and red stripes on the other.

Shanina completed her look with a large, fur — or faux fur — coat. It fell down her shoulders, as she popped her left knee while wearing high heels. The model also wore a short blond wig, oversized black sunglasses, and chunky jewelry.

The photo on the model’s Instagram page has been liked more than 24,000 times, with fans raving about her eye-catching look in the comments section. The revealing image also caught the attention of multiple celebrities, who sent their love.

Model Nadine Leopold was one of them.

“Oh yes,” she complimented Shanina’s look while including a fire emoji.

“Stoop,” remarked Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro, who used a heart-eye, red heart, and a fire emoji to indicate how she was feeling.

Christina Milian also jumped into the comments section.

“Yessssss,” she said, following her comment with three fire emoji.

On Thursday, the model also shared another update in which she wore a different Halloween costume. This time, she was dressed as Zorro’s wife, Elena, a main character who had been played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the film’s 2005 release, The Legend of Zorro, according to IMDb.

Shanina held a sword in her right hand as she posed in an off-the-shoulder dress. The white ensemble featured a corset-style top and a simple skirt. She shared images of Zeta-Jones’ costume, which revealed that her look was nearly spot-on except that the actual costume worn by Zeta-Jones featured floral accents on the corset.

One of the photos in the set included Shanina’s date who had been sported a convincing Zorro outfit, complete with hat and eye mask.

The update has been liked more than 10,000 times as fans likely hope for more costumes from the model during the approach to Halloween. In the meantime, people who can’t seem to get enough of Shanina can check out her earlier post in which she posed topless.