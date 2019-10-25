Sierra Skye Wows Fans In Sexy Angel Costume

If there’s one thing that Sierra Skye knows how to do, it is get the attention of her 4.1 million followers. The Instagram sensation has thrilled her fans with a number of racy getups, and with Halloween right around the corner, fans can almost surely expect her to come up with some fantastic costumes. Her latest update might have been a hint of things to come, with the beauty dressed up as an angel.

In the post, Sierra sat outside on a bench. She wore a tight pink minidress with a lace detail across the front. The number featured a low-cut neck that showed off plenty of Sierra’s cleavage. The dress looked tight enough to have been poured on Sierra, hugging her every curve and accentuating her hourglass shape. The pose showed off the beauty’s long, toned legs as well as her deep bronze skin. To complete the angel look, Sierra wore a pair of angel wings on her back that appeared to be made with real feathers.

Sierra wore a face full of heavy makeup that included dark brows, thick lashes, heavy eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips. Her hair was pulled up into a high ponytail. She added some bling to her look by wearing a large pair of hoop earrings. She wore a pale pink color on her nails.

The beauty kept her caption short and wrote, “Angel bb.” That was enough to get her fans excited. The post was a smash hit, garnering over 27,000 likes within an hour of going live. Some fans played along with Sierra’s angel persona.

“You are the most beautiful angel and a pretty woman,” one admirer said.

“Straight from heaven angel,” commented a second fan.

Other followers raved about how pretty Sierra was in the snap.

“Unbelievably gorgeous!!” wrote a third follower.

“Absolutely breathtaking, sexy as hell,” said a fourth admirer.

Sierra certainly knows how to create a sexy look, and she also knows how to work the camera. Her Instagram page is filled with dozens of photos in which she shoes plenty of skin. She tends to favor bikinis, but she sometimes takes things to another level by going topless. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she posed topless wearing only a pair of bikini bottoms. But even when she keeps her clothes on, Sierra always manages to get a sexy vibe going in her photos.

