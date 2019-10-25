Sofia Richie Stuns In Strappy Bikini Top Under A Blazer

Sofia Richie shared an Instagram update of her outfit from an event she attended last night, and it’s receiving rave reviews from her fans so far.

The photo showed her posing in an ensemble that mixed casual with formal elements, which included a white bikini top and a light gray blazer and pants set.

The bikini top featured straps that wrapped around her midriff multiple times, which she tied into a small bow on the right side. The top featured a halter-style tie. In addition, Sofia rocked a very light gray blazer, which appeared to be made of a flowing fabric. She wore the matching pants, with large drawstring ties.

The model styled her look by wearing her hair down in a heavy left part. Her makeup included glossy lipstick and dark eyeliner that gave a hint of a cat-eye. She also accessorized with a short necklace, and rocked a white manicure.

Both photos from the set showed Sofia standing in front of a white wall, with what appeared to be a glass art installment on her right side. The second image was more zoomed out, revealing her entire look from head-to-toe.

Although the photo has only been posted for an hour, it’s already been liked over 191,000 times. The geotag revealed that Sofia was at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida.

Plus, fans had plenty of love for the models in the comments section.

“Scott’s girl is hotttttttt,” declared an admirer.

“Lawwwdd help us all an angel has fallen,” remarked a fan.

“You look like Khloe here!” exclaimed a follower.

The model has been sharing a steady stream of photos lately, and they’ve been a mix of personal and professional images.

Sofia previously opened up to DuJour, and shared details of her intentions behind modeling.

“It’s one thing to be like, oh, you can be the face of this but it’s another to be like we want your opinion and we want you to do it. That’s the only collaboration I like to do, is when I have control over it,” she noted.

“My whole point in starting modeling was to be around the designers and kind of study off of them. Then it picked up and it worked out! I’ve been taking notes along the way,” explained Sofia.

It’s likely no surprise to her fans that she’s into design and fashion too, not just modeling. She’s constantly sharing photos of her trendy outfits, including a recent update where she rocked a leather mini dress.