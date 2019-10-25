Yaslen Clemente Rocks A Minuscule Metallic Bikini In Instagram Video

Yaslen Clemente recently took to her Instagram page and stunned her more than 912,000 followers with a new sexy video.

In the clip, the model was seen rocking a very tiny, metallic silver bikini which left little to the imagination. The model wore her long, straight hair down and she opted for a full face of makeup as she posed for the video while standing in her bathroom. The model twirled for the camera to show off her perfect physique.

According to the caption, her skimpy bikini was from the online fashion brand, Oh Polly. Yaslen also mentioned that the video was a throwback.

Within a day of going live, the video has racked up more than 66,000 views and about 650 comments in which fans drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Some of Yaslen’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These include Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto, Luz Elena, Bruna Rangel Lima, and Vanessa Christine, among others.

“You’re so perfect! A work of art. So stunning,” one of her fans wrote.

“Throwback or not, you mesmerized me boo!” another one chimed in.

“Your man is sooo lucky [because] you’re too sexy!” a third fan commented.

Apart from the video, the hottie treated her fans to two more sultry snaps in which she had been showing off her amazing figure.

In the first picture, Yaslen had been sitting on a divan while wearing a revealing animal-print dress that allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her underboob. The model wore her hair down and finished her look with a pair of clear, pointy-toe sandals.

Within less than a day, the picture amassed about 14,000 likes and 140 comments.

Loading...

In the second snap, Yaslen was seen rocking a see-through white, mesh bra she teamed with a matching thong and printed robe. Staying true to her signature style, the model applied very little makeup, wore her hair down, sat on a sofa, and looked away from the camera to strike a pose so that the resulting photo could be viewed on Instagram.

The model recently underwent breast augmentation surgery and in the caption, Yaslen, who tagged her doctor, thanked him. Within three hours of going live, the picture accrued more than 25,000 likes and 740-plus comments, all of this an indication that the model is quite popular on the photo-sharing platform.

Yaslen is slowly becoming increasingly famous on Instagram with her 900,000 followers milestone an achievement worth mentioning.