Cindy Kimberly Is A Topless Angel In New Instagram Pics

Cindy Kimberly appears to be getting revved up for Halloween in her newest Instagram post. The update consisted of three photos, and they showed her going topless in a sexy angel costume.

The first photo was a close-up of her face, as she looked down to her left while giving a coy pout. She wore her hair down in soft waves, and played with a strand with her right hand. Her light blue eyeshadow popped against her skin, while her lips shined thanks to her glossy lipstick.

The second photo showed Cindy posing against a dark door, as she placed her hands in front of her bare chest. She gave a sultry look with her head tilted back slightly, while her angel wings could be spotted behind her.

And finally, a third photo showed her posing in a stairwell. This time, Cindy only censored herself with her right hand, and she looked down to her right. The image revealed that she wore white, lacy bottoms. Her hair was pulled behind her right shoulder and in front of her left, but it still left her chest exposed.

All of the photos had a film-like quality, thanks to their graininess and soft edges.

The update has been liked over 513,000 times already, with her adoring fans leaving tons of compliments in the comments section.

One fan used a classic pick-up line in hopes of catching Cindy’s attention.

“Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?” they asked.

“Iconic. Guys Halloween is cancelled Cindy wins,” exclaimed a follower.

“So you wanna break the internet,” complimented a fan.

“Can’t wait to see ur Halloween outfit,” noted an admirer.

With the holiday just around the corner, fans won’t have to wait too long to see what Cindy chooses to wear on Halloween.

In addition, the Instagram sensation shared another video update in the middle of the month. It showed her rocking an eye-catching, floral dress at an event. The ensemble she wore was strapless, and featured 3-D flower pieces that popped in different colors.

Cindy was spotted looking through racks of clothing, blowing a kiss, and mingling with other party-goers. She wore her hair pulled up into a tight, small bun. She kept things simple and didn’t wear a necklace, and served fierce looks throughout the clip. The video was also set to trendy music, and featured eye-catching graphics.

The video has been watched over 497,000 times so far. The model revealed in the captions that the event was for the brand, Philipp Plein.

