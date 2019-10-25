Hillary Clinton Reportedly Makes Veiled Attack On Donald Trump At Elijah Cummings’ Funeral

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton spoke at Elijah Cummings‘ funeral Friday and compared the Baltimore Representative to the Elijah from the Old Testament. In the Bible, Elijah stands up against the evil King Ahab and Queen Jezebel, The Daily Mail reports.

“Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven — but he also prayed and worked for healing,” she said. “Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.”

Although Clinton didn’t mention Trump by name, some took her references as attacks on Trump and his wife, Melania. The line drew applause from the crowd, which included former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Clinton said later in her speech that Cummings didn’t tolerance people that put “party above country or partisanship above truth.”

During Obama’s speech, he touched on Cummings’ compassionate nature and referenced his two daughters.

“I was thinking I’d want my daughters to know how much I love them, but I’d also want them to know that being a strong man also means being kind, that there’s nothing weak about kindness and compassion.”

Clinton’s reappearance in the media has sparked rumors that she’s planning a 2020 presidential run. But despite her long career in politics and vast network of allies in the Senate, most of these allies allegedly don’t want her in the race. As The Inquisitr reported, most of her Washington, D.C. allies believe that she had her moment, and it’s time for her to move on.

Clinton was in the news recently for accusing Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard for being groomed by Russia as a third-party candidate. The accusation drew criticism from many prominent figures, including fellow presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, and Beto O’Rourke.

Here's how @VanJones68 and @ErinBurnett concluded their discussion: "Hillary Clinton is playing a very dangerous game" by "smearing people casually". It's easy for Big, Bad, Brave journalists to denounce Trump; this takes actual courage: pic.twitter.com/wCVuEF8LUG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 19, 2019

According to The Hill’s Rising host Saagar Enjeti, Clinton’s remarks are a reflection of her bitterness over losing the 2016 election to Trump. He suggests that she “cannot accept” that the policies she pushed throughout her political career and “complete lacking as a politician” are why Trump was elected president. He adds that she is also angry at Gabbard for calling out the alleged bias of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) against Bernie Sanders back in 2016,

Independent Justin Amash echoed some of Enjeti’s sentiments, suggested that Clinton is a “Donald Trump asset.” The Michigan Representative believes that Clinton’s 2016 campaign drove people to vote for Trump. He also highlighted that Trump gained fewer votes in his district than any recent Republican and still managed to beat Trump. According to Amash, this win was due to Democratic voters rejecting Clinton as their candidate.