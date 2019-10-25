‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal New Details On Return Of Dr. Tony Jones

New General Hospital spoilers reveal a juicy tidbit about an upcoming episode that will feature a fan-favorite character from years ago. It was revealed not long ago that actor Brad Maule would be returning as Dr. Tony Jones in some sense, and now specifics on what this return will entail have emerged.

The character of Tony was killed off 13 years ago, but the actor who portrayed Dr. Jones popped up on the General Hospital set recently. Spoilers detailed that the character would be incorporated into one upcoming episode and now fans can get a sense of where this is headed.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Maule’s brief return will air in November. General Hospital spoilers detail that Tony’s visit will come as Lucas struggles after learning that Brad has been blackmailing Julian.

Of course, while Tony raised Lucas as his son, it was eventually revealed that Julian is Lucas’ biological father. Lucas and Julian have had a rocky relationship at times, but they had grown somewhat closer again in recent months. Unfortunately, once Lucas learns that Julian had been blackmailing Brad, he’ll probably push his biological father away again.

As Lucas struggles with the absence of having a solid father figure in his life, he’ll get a “visit” from Tony. Unfortunately, Tony won’t be miraculously brought back from the dead, and it seems he’ll just be appearing in this one episode and interacting with Lucas.

Some fans had speculated that Tony’s return would involve a visit with Lucas, and that had people hoping that it would be in response to Lucas learning the truth about “Wiley.” Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers now seem to suggest that this baby swap reveal will be stretched out even longer.

According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, there will be tense moments involving Julian and Brad during the episode airing on Friday, November 1. The following Monday, Lucas will be making some accusations, and Brad will be headed to meet with Julian. It certainly sounds likely that these teasers are setting the stage for this brief return from Tony.

When will the truth about Wiley being Jonah finally emerge? Fans have been hoping that this bombshell would drop during the November sweeps period. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Julian faces a huge decision of some sort in the coming weeks, but not much else about this storyline hitting its revelation point has emerged yet.

Fans will likely wish that Brad Maule’s return as Dr. Tony Jones would be longer. However, General Hospital viewers will surely enjoy having him back even if it’s just for one episode and this should be a great show to watch.